More Country Favorites, Vol. 4

George Jones
1
A Little Bitty Tear
2
Beggar to a King
3
Peace in the Valley
4
I Could Never Be Ashamed of You
5
Relief Is Just a Swallow Away
6
The Precious Jewel
7
It's a Sin
8
Don't Let the Stars Get in Your Eyes
9
Give My Love to Rose
10
Silver Dew on the Blue Grass Tonight
11
The Same Sweet Girl
12
The Likes of You
13
Wings of a Dove
20 Golden Hits
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from George Jones, Vol. 2
Merry Christmas and A Happy New Year from George Jones, Vol. 1
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de George Jones, Vol. 2
George Jones "The Rolls-Royce of Country Music" 50 Successes
Feliz Navidad y próspero Año Nuevo de George Jones, Vol. 1
