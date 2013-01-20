Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома More Country Favorites, Vol. 4

More Country Favorites, Vol. 4

George Jones

Country Music Recordings  • Фолк  • 2013

1

A Little Bitty Tear

George Jones

1:50

2

Beggar to a King

George Jones

2:39

3

Peace in the Valley

George Jones

2:37

4

I Could Never Be Ashamed of You

George Jones

2:24

5

Relief Is Just a Swallow Away

George Jones

2:19

6

The Precious Jewel

George Jones

2:23

7

It's a Sin

George Jones

2:11

8

Don't Let the Stars Get in Your Eyes

George Jones

2:28

9

Give My Love to Rose

George Jones

3:03

10

Silver Dew on the Blue Grass Tonight

George Jones

2:21

11

The Same Sweet Girl

George Jones

2:39

12

The Likes of You

George Jones

2:15

13

Wings of a Dove

George Jones

2:01

