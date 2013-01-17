Sing Along Irish Songs

Слушатели
The Sing 'a' Longs
1
Medley: Sing Irishman Sing / Black Velvet Band / Wild Rover
2
Medley: Back to Donegal / If You're Irish / Mcnamara's Band
3
Medley: Fields of Atheny / Rare Old Times / Grace
4
Rambles of Spring
5
Medley: Irish Lullaby / Goodbye Johnny / Mother's Love Is a Blessing
6
Medley: Waxies Dargle / Dicey Reilly / Down by the Liffey Side
7
Come with Me Molly
8
Medley: Three Leaf Shamrock / Irish Soldier / Far Away in Australia
9
Saturday Night in Dublin
10
Medley: Minstrel Boy / The Piper's Jig / Wearing of the Green
11
Medley: Days in Old Donegal / Eileen O'grady / These Are My Mountains
12
Mermaid
13
Medley: Hornpipes / Jigs / Sailor's Hornpipe / Haste to the Wedding
14
Medley: Kerry Hills / Ballyheighe / Homeward Bound
15
Medley: My Wild Irish Rose / Sweet Rosie O'grady / Cockles & Muscles / When Irsh Eyes Are Smiling
16
Medley: Susie O'malley / Rose of Killarney
17
Whiskey in the Jar
18
Medley: Take Me Home to Mayo / Do You Want Your Old Lobby Washed Down
19
Medley: Isle of Innisfree / Forty Shades of Green / Green Glens of Antrim
20
Medley: Now Is the Hour / Paddy's Reel
21
Medley: Three Lovely Lassies / The Charladies Ball
22
Medley: My Brother Sylvest / Hills of Connemara
