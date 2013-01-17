Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Sing Along Irish Songs

Sing Along Irish Songs

The Sing 'a' Longs

World Music Group  • Музыка мира  • 2013

1

Medley: Sing Irishman Sing / Black Velvet Band / Wild Rover

The Sing 'a' Longs

3:52

2

Medley: Back to Donegal / If You're Irish / Mcnamara's Band

The Sing 'a' Longs

2:29

3

Medley: Fields of Atheny / Rare Old Times / Grace

The Sing 'a' Longs

4:03

4

Rambles of Spring

The Sing 'a' Longs

2:35

5

Medley: Irish Lullaby / Goodbye Johnny / Mother's Love Is a Blessing

The Sing 'a' Longs

2:35

6

Medley: Waxies Dargle / Dicey Reilly / Down by the Liffey Side

The Sing 'a' Longs

2:50

7

Come with Me Molly

The Sing 'a' Longs

3:15

8

Medley: Three Leaf Shamrock / Irish Soldier / Far Away in Australia

The Sing 'a' Longs

3:51

9

Saturday Night in Dublin

The Sing 'a' Longs

4:03

10

Medley: Minstrel Boy / The Piper's Jig / Wearing of the Green

The Sing 'a' Longs

2:02

11

Medley: Days in Old Donegal / Eileen O'grady / These Are My Mountains

The Sing 'a' Longs

3:03

12

Mermaid

The Sing 'a' Longs

2:16

13

Medley: Hornpipes / Jigs / Sailor's Hornpipe / Haste to the Wedding

The Sing 'a' Longs

1:53

14

Medley: Kerry Hills / Ballyheighe / Homeward Bound

The Sing 'a' Longs

2:32

15

Medley: My Wild Irish Rose / Sweet Rosie O'grady / Cockles & Muscles / When Irsh Eyes Are Smiling

The Sing 'a' Longs

4:17

16

Medley: Susie O'malley / Rose of Killarney

The Sing 'a' Longs

4:22

17

Whiskey in the Jar

The Sing 'a' Longs

2:11

18

Medley: Take Me Home to Mayo / Do You Want Your Old Lobby Washed Down

The Sing 'a' Longs

2:56

19

Medley: Isle of Innisfree / Forty Shades of Green / Green Glens of Antrim

The Sing 'a' Longs

4:53

20

Medley: Now Is the Hour / Paddy's Reel

The Sing 'a' Longs

2:20

21

Medley: Three Lovely Lassies / The Charladies Ball

The Sing 'a' Longs

3:59

22

Medley: My Brother Sylvest / Hills of Connemara

The Sing 'a' Longs

1:40

