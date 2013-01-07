Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Howlin' Wolf

Howlin' Wolf

Howlin' Wolf

Jazz All Stars  • Джаз  • 2013

1

Moanin' at Midnight

Howlin' Wolf

2:56

2

How Many More Years

Howlin' Wolf

2:42

3

Evil

Howlin' Wolf

2:54

4

Forty-Four

Howlin' Wolf

2:48

5

Smokestack Lightnin'

Howlin' Wolf

3:07

6

I Asked for Water

Howlin' Wolf

2:51

7

Who's Been Talkin'

Howlin' Wolf

2:22

8

Sitting on Top of the World

Howlin' Wolf

2:33

9

Howlin' for My Darling

Howlin' Wolf

2:32

10

Wang Dang Doodle

Howlin' Wolf

2:23

11

Back Door Man

Howlin' Wolf

2:49

12

Spoonful

Howlin' Wolf

2:44

13

Shake for Me

Howlin' Wolf

2:16

14

The Red Rooster

Howlin' Wolf

2:28

15

I Ain't Superstitious

Howlin' Wolf

2:53

16

Goin' Down Slow

Howlin' Wolf

4:01

17

Three Hundred Pounds of Joy

Howlin' Wolf

3:06

18

Hidden Charms

Howlin' Wolf

2:22

19

Built for Comfort

Howlin' Wolf

2:38

20

Killing Floor

Howlin' Wolf

2:50

