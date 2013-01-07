Слушатели
Howlin' Wolf
1
Moanin' at Midnight
2
How Many More Years
3
Evil
4
Forty-Four
5
Smokestack Lightnin'
6
I Asked for Water
7
Who's Been Talkin'
8
Sitting on Top of the World
9
Howlin' for My Darling
10
Wang Dang Doodle
11
Back Door Man
12
Spoonful
13
Shake for Me
14
The Red Rooster
15
I Ain't Superstitious
16
Goin' Down Slow
17
Three Hundred Pounds of Joy
18
Hidden Charms
19
Built for Comfort
20
Killing Floor
Howlin' Wolf - Black'N'Blues
Howlin' Wolf Sings the Blues
London Sessions
Moanin' in the Moonlight
Saddle My Pony
Rockin' The Blues, Live In Germany 1964
