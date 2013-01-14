Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Rosemary Clooney, Vol. 1

Rosemary Clooney, Vol. 1

Rosemary Clooney

Classic Records  • Поп-музыка  • 2013

1

Adios

Rosemary Clooney

2:14

2

Bali Ha'i

Rosemary Clooney

2:30

3

Blues in the Night

Rosemary Clooney

3:36

4

Bunny On the Rainbow

Rosemary Clooney

2:38

5

Come On a My House

Rosemary Clooney

1:59

6

Cucurrucucu Paloma

Rosemary Clooney

2:36

7

Half As Much

Rosemary Clooney

2:47

8

I Could Have Danced All Night

Rosemary Clooney

2:25

9

I Only Have Eyes for You

Rosemary Clooney

2:11

10

In the Cool Cool Cool of the Evening

Rosemary Clooney

3:02

11

It Might As Well Be Spring

 🅴

Rosemary Clooney

3:14

12

Like a Woman

Rosemary Clooney

2:06

13

Magic Is the Moonlight

Rosemary Clooney

2:34

14

Mangos

Rosemary Clooney

2:14

15

On the First Warm Day

Rosemary Clooney

2:03

16

Shoo Turkey Shoo

Norman LuboffRosemary Clooney

2:42

17

Sway

Rosemary Clooney

2:52

18

Too Young

Rosemary Clooney

2:23

19

Where Will the Dimple Be

Rosemary Clooney

1:59

20

Why Don't You Love Me

Rosemary Clooney

3:10

21

You'll Never Know

Harry JamesRosemary Clooney

3:10

