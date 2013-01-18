Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома More Country Favorites, Vol. 2

More Country Favorites, Vol. 2

George Jones

Country Music Recordings  • Фолк  • 2013

1

Oh, Lonesome Me

George Jones

2:40

2

I Love You Because

George Jones

2:50

3

I Walk the Line

George Jones

2:11

4

Window up Above

George Jones

2:35

5

Just One More

George Jones

2:32

6

Heartaches by the Number

George Jones

2:35

7

If You Got the Money I Got the Time

George Jones

2:07

8

It's Been so Long Darling

George Jones

2:10

9

Why, Baby, Why

George Jones

2:18

10

Seasons of My Heart

George Jones

2:09

11

Talk to Me Lonesome Heart

George Jones

2:18

12

Poor Man's Riches

George Jones

1:56

13

If You Want Me

George Jones

2:09

14

You Gotta Be My Baby

George Jones

2:25

15

Life to Go

George Jones

2:25

