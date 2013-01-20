Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Travelling Man, Vol. 5

The Travelling Man, Vol. 5

Dick Curless

Country Music Recordings  • Фолк  • 2013

1

The Sun

Dick Curless

2:29

2

The Golden Rocket

Dick Curless

2:27

3

Streets of Laredo

 🅴

Dick Curless

3:45

4

Kentucky Boy

Dick Curless

3:27

5

Hollow Deep as Mine

Dick Curless

3:05

6

How Do I Say Goodbye

Dick Curless

2:53

7

Like a River Dreams of Rain

Dick Curless

2:01

8

A Brand New Bed of Roses

Dick Curless

2:42

9

My Side of the Night

 🅴

Dick Curless

2:18

10

Blues in My Mind

Dick Curless

1:21

11

Down by the Riverside

Dick Curless

1:18

12

(Standing) On the Outside Looking

Dick Curless

2:47

13

Hello Honey

Dick Curless

2:53

14

Nobody

Dick Curless

2:53

15

Nine Pound Hammer

 🅴

Dick Curless

2:06

16

Sunny Side of the Mountain

 🅴

Dick Curless

1:56

17

I Went Bad for a Pretty Girl

Dick Curless

3:10

18

The Grandpa That I Know

Dick Curless

1:55

19

What a Way to Go

Dick Curless

3:03

20

Jamaica Farewell

Dick Curless

2:07

21

Secrect of Your Heart

Dick Curless

3:20

22

The Wild Side of Town

Dick Curless

2:59

23

Things

Dick Curless

2:16

24

A Good Year for the Wine

Dick Curless

2:05

