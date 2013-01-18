Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Du Droppers Doo Wop

The Du Droppers Doo Wop

The Du Droppers

Classic Records  • Грустно  • 2013

1

Can't Do Sixty No More

The Du Droppers

2:51

2

Boot 'Em Up

The Du Droppers

2:39

3

Chain Me Baby

The Du Droppers

2:56

4

Come on and Love Me Baby

The Du Droppers

2:57

5

Dead Broke

The Du Droppers

2:42

6

Drink Up

The Du Droppers

2:36

7

Get Lost Baby

The Du Droppers

2:56

8

Get Lost

The Du Droppers

3:08

9

Give Me Some Consideration

The Du Droppers

3:00

10

Go Back

The Du Droppers

2:41

11

Honey Bunch

The Du Droppers

2:07

12

How Much Longer

The Du Droppers

2:35

13

I Found Out

The Du Droppers

2:20

14

I Wanna Know

The Du Droppers

2:21

15

In the Night

The Du Droppers

2:17

16

Just Whisper

The Du Droppers

2:46

17

Little Girl Little Girl

The Du Droppers

2:50

18

Mamas Gone Goodbye

The Du Droppers

2:15

19

Rock Tonight

The Du Droppers

2:46

20

Smack Dab in the Middle

The Du Droppers

2:37

21

Speed King

The Du Droppers

2:37

22

Talk That Talk

The Du Droppers

2:32

23

Ten Past Midnight

The Du Droppers

3:31

24

Whatever You're Doing (Keep on Doin' It)

The Du Droppers

2:47

25

Bambalam

The Du Droppers

2:02

