The Du Droppers
1
Can't Do Sixty No More
2
Boot 'Em Up
3
Chain Me Baby
4
Come on and Love Me Baby
5
Dead Broke
6
Drink Up
7
Get Lost Baby
8
Get Lost
9
Give Me Some Consideration
10
Go Back
11
Honey Bunch
12
How Much Longer
13
I Found Out
14
I Wanna Know
15
In the Night
16
Just Whisper
17
Little Girl Little Girl
18
Mamas Gone Goodbye
19
Rock Tonight
20
Smack Dab in the Middle
21
Speed King
22
Talk That Talk
23
Ten Past Midnight
24
Whatever You're Doing (Keep on Doin' It)
25
Bambalam
Les idoles américaines du rhythm and blues : The Du Droppers, Vol. 1
The Du Droppers: I Wanna Know
The Best of The Du Droppers
Doo Wop Magic
