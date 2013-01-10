Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома "Little" Jimmy Dickens, Vol. 5

"Little" Jimmy Dickens, Vol. 5

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

Country Music Recordings  • Фолк  • 2013

1

Brother, Do You Take Time to Pray

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:43

2

Buddy's Boogie (Instrumental)

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:24

3

Just When I Needed You

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:39

4

No Place Like Home on Christmas

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:40

5

Hot Diggity Dog

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:59

6

Raisin' the Dickens (Inst)

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:03

7

Rockin' with Red

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:31

8

I Never Thought It Would Happen to Me

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:59

9

You All Come

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:47

10

Out Behind the Barn

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:24

11

Say It Now

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:24

12

I'm Coming over Tonight

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:30

13

Lovesong of the Bayou

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

1:58

14

Cornbread and Buttermilk

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:24

15

You Better Not Do That

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:37

16

Closing Time

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:42

17

I Don't Love You Anymore

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:42

18

Happy Heartaches

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:01

19

The Last Time

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:37

20

Let's Quit Before We Start

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:21

1

Brother, Do You Take Time to Pray

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:43

2

Buddy's Boogie (Instrumental)

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:24

3

Just When I Needed You

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:39

4

No Place Like Home on Christmas

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:40

5

Hot Diggity Dog

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:59

6

Raisin' the Dickens (Inst)

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:03

7

Rockin' with Red

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:31

8

I Never Thought It Would Happen to Me

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:59

9

You All Come

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:47

10

Out Behind the Barn

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:24

11

Say It Now

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:24

12

I'm Coming over Tonight

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:30

13

Lovesong of the Bayou

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

1:58

14

Cornbread and Buttermilk

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:24

15

You Better Not Do That

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:37

16

Closing Time

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:42

17

I Don't Love You Anymore

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:42

18

Happy Heartaches

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:01

19

The Last Time

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:37

20

Let's Quit Before We Start

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:21

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Little Jimmy Dickens - Vintage Cafè

Little Jimmy Dickens - Vintage Cafè

Постер альбома Little Jimmy Dickens - Gold Collection

Little Jimmy Dickens - Gold Collection

Постер альбома Little Jimmy Selection

Little Jimmy Selection

Постер альбома Greatest HIts

Greatest HIts

Постер альбома Milestones of Legends - Country & Western Stars, Vol. 5

Milestones of Legends - Country & Western Stars, Vol. 5

Постер альбома We Could Country, Vol. 2

We Could Country, Vol. 2