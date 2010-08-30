Merle Haggard's Country, Vol. 5

Слушатели
Merle Haggard
1
Too Used to Being With You
2
I Could Have Gone Right
3
News Break
4
Money Tree
5
You Don't Have Far to Go
6
The Sunny Side of My Life
7
Sam Hill
8
Teach Me to Forget
9
Gone Crazy
10
I'll Look Over You
11
I Just Want to Look At You One More Time
12
Loneliness Is Eating Me Alive
13
Mixed Up Mess of a Heart
14
I Threw Away the Rose
15
Seeing Eye Dog
16
A House Without Love Is Not a Home
17
Shade Tree (Fix-It-Man)
18
I Can't Stand Me
19
What's Wrong With Stayin' Home
The Early Recordings
Time Life Presents: Merle Haggard (Live in Oakland)
Highlights of Merle Haggard
Merle Haggard - The Best Of The Capitol Years
Long Look Back
Greatest Hits (Live)
One Step At A Time
Real Things
Step By Step
Vintage Collections
Jersey Boy
