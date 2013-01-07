Little Jimmy Dickens, Vol. 2

Слушатели
'Little' Jimmy Dickens
1
When That Love Bug Bites You
2
Waitin' for the Tide to Change
3
Cold Feet
4
Out of Business
5
Bessie the Heifer
6
Lola Lee
7
I'm Little but I'm Loud
8
The Bible on the Table (And Tthe Flag on the Wall)
9
What About You
10
The Galvanized Washing Tub
11
He Turned up His Nose
12
It May Be Silly (But Ain't It Fun)
13
I Wish You Didn't Love Me so Much
14
Bring Your Broken Heart to Me
15
I Sure Would Like to Set a Spell with You
16
On the Sea of Broken Dreams
17
Poor Little Darlin'
18
They Don't Know Nothin' at All
19
I've Just Got to See You Once More
20
They Locked God Outside the Iron Curtain
Little Jimmy Dickens - Vintage Cafè
Little Jimmy Dickens - Gold Collection
Little Jimmy Selection
Greatest HIts
Milestones of Legends - Country & Western Stars, Vol. 5
We Could Country, Vol. 2
