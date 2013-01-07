Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Little Jimmy Dickens, Vol. 2

Little Jimmy Dickens, Vol. 2

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

Country Music Recordings  • Фолк  • 2013

1

When That Love Bug Bites You

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:36

2

Waitin' for the Tide to Change

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:42

3

Cold Feet

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:37

4

Out of Business

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:37

5

Bessie the Heifer

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:31

6

Lola Lee

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:52

7

I'm Little but I'm Loud

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:28

8

The Bible on the Table (And Tthe Flag on the Wall)

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:56

9

What About You

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

3:01

10

The Galvanized Washing Tub

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:43

11

He Turned up His Nose

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:37

12

It May Be Silly (But Ain't It Fun)

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:35

13

I Wish You Didn't Love Me so Much

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:33

14

Bring Your Broken Heart to Me

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:50

15

I Sure Would Like to Set a Spell with You

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:35

16

On the Sea of Broken Dreams

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:50

17

Poor Little Darlin'

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:53

18

They Don't Know Nothin' at All

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:34

19

I've Just Got to See You Once More

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

3:17

20

They Locked God Outside the Iron Curtain

'Little' Jimmy Dickens

2:42

