La Mer
1
Feel This Moment (I Just Wanna Feel This Moment)
2
Limbo (Piso Baja y Pasa el Limbo)
3
Lucky Strike (One in a Million)
4
I Cry
5
Vamos a la Playa
6
Scream & Shout (Bring the Action)
7
Die Young (We're Gonna Die Young)
8
El Amor Que Perdimos (No Te Qiero Veeieie)
9
One More Night (That I'll Only Stay With You) (Gipsy Version)
10
Gold (You Shine Like Gold)
11
Gangnam Style (Op Op Op Op Oppan)
12
Djobi Djoba (Cada Dia Te Quiero Ma') (Gipsy Version)
13
I Knew You Were Trouble
14
Corre (Así Que Corre Corre Corre Corazón)
15
Addicted to You (Porque Es Un Vicio Tu Piel)
16
The Power of Love
17
Algo Me Gusta de Ti (Seguimos Acercandonos Tu y Yo Uoh)
18
Party Rock Anthem (Party Rock Is in the House Tonight)
19
Labios Compartidos (Labios Divididos Mi Amor)
20
Whistle (Can You Blow My Whistle Baby)
21
La Despedida (Aqui Estare Esperando)
22
23
Vamos a Bailar (Este Ritmo Que Tocamos) (Gipsy Version)
24
Diamonds (Shine Bright Like a Diamond
25
Cuando Me Enamoro (A Veces Desespero)
26
Locked Out of Heaven (Your Sex Takes Me to Paradise)
27
Corazon Sin Cara (Y el Corazón No Tiene Cara)
28
El Verdadero Amor Perdona (No Abandona, No Se Quiebra)
29
La de la Mala Suerte (Quiero Ya No Amarte y Enterrar Este Dolor)
30
Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow (O Si Es Real El Fuego En Tu Mirada)
31
Soy Incondicional (Un Amor Tan Real)
32
Troublemaker (I Swear You're Giving Me a Heart Attack)
33
Las Cosas Pequeñas (Un Te Quiero)
34
Soy (Y Porque Gitano Soy) (Gipsy Version)
35
Besos al Aire (Hooyy Solo Le Doy)
36
Follow the Leader (I Wanna See Ya)
37
Bendita Tu Luz
38
Gasolina (Da Me Mas Gasolina)
39
Try (Where There Is Desire)
40
A Dios Le Pido (Por los Hijos de Mis Hijos)
41
La Camisa Negra (Que Tengo)
42
Mariposa Traicionera
43
Volare (Nel Blu Di Pinto Di Blu) (Gipsy Version)
Ibiza Party Alarm (All in One 2013)
Pafuera Telarañas
Bumpy Ride
Душевная
Aacayipsin
I Am Armando - Armando Reloaded
Top Of The Line
