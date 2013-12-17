Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Lo Mejor de los 80's

Lo Mejor de los 80's

Various Artists

Digital Natives  • Поп-музыка  • 2013

1

Part Time Lover

The Latin Girls

3:38

2

Never Can Say Goodbye

DJ in the Night

4:26

3

Live Is Life

The Kingfishers

4:03

4

In the Army Now

Maxdown

3:56

5

A King of Magic

Xtc Planet

4:20

6

Come on Let's Go

DJ in the Night

2:09

7

Dancing on the Ceiling

DJ in the Night

4:20

8

Geil

Fletan Power

3:53

9

Holding Back the Years

The Lovers

4:06

10

Infatuation

Fletan Power

3:58

11

Sledge Hammer

The Eight Band

4:53

12

Never Gonna Give You Up

Xtc Planet

3:19

13

Rock Me Amadeus

Maxdown

3:17

14

Together Forever

DJ in the Night

3:20

15

Who's That Girl

Sussan Kameron

3:35

16

You Can Win If You Want

Maxdown

3:34

17

Addicted to Love

Black Power

3:58

18

Dress You Up

Sussan Kameron

3:54

19

Hurts to Be in Love

Sussan Kameron

3:43

20

The Way You Make Me Feel

The Latin Girls

3:24

