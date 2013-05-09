Minilingo Smart Kids Learn French (Ages 7+)

Слушатели
Janet Irwin
1
Let's Meet Some Friends
2
Let's Say Hello
3
My Family
4
Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes
5
Let's Go Shopping
6
Let's Say Hello Song
7
Let's Say Hello (Sing-Along)
8
My Family Song
9
My Family (Sing-Along)
10
Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes Song
11
Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes (Sing-Along)
12
Let's Go Shopping Song
13
Let's Go Shopping (Sing-Along)
14
Let's Say Hello Instrumental
15
My Family Instrumental
16
Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes Instrumental
17
Let's Go Shopping Instrumental
18
Goodbye! Au Revoir!
