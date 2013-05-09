Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Minilingo Smart Kids Learn French (Ages 7+)

Minilingo Smart Kids Learn French (Ages 7+)

Janet Irwin

Rainbow Productions Ltd  • Детская  • 2013

1

Let's Meet Some Friends

Janet Irwin

5:27

2

Let's Say Hello

Janet Irwin

5:15

3

My Family

Janet Irwin

4:43

4

Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes

Janet Irwin

6:30

5

Let's Go Shopping

Janet Irwin

6:00

6

Let's Say Hello Song

Janet Irwin

1:49

7

Let's Say Hello (Sing-Along)

Janet Irwin

1:49

8

My Family Song

Janet Irwin

0:31

9

My Family (Sing-Along)

Janet Irwin

0:31

10

Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes Song

Janet Irwin

2:54

11

Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes (Sing-Along)

Janet Irwin

2:50

12

Let's Go Shopping Song

Janet Irwin

4:45

13

Let's Go Shopping (Sing-Along)

Janet Irwin

4:45

14

Let's Say Hello Instrumental

Janet Irwin

1:52

15

My Family Instrumental

Janet Irwin

0:29

16

Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes Instrumental

Janet Irwin

2:54

17

Let's Go Shopping Instrumental

Janet Irwin

4:49

18

Goodbye! Au Revoir!

Janet Irwin

0:16

