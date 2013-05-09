Minilingo Smart Kids Learn French (Ages 3+)

Слушатели
Janet Irwin
1
Introduction
2
Going on Holiday
3
How Will You Get There
4
Where Are You Going
5
Things to Look out For
6
Let's Go Shopping
7
French Money
8
Let's Count in French
9
Fun at the Baker's Shop
10
What's Your Name
11
How Old Are You
12
Are You on Holiday
13
Playing with New Friends
14
Fun & Games on the Beach
15
Let's Meet the Family
16
Some Typical Beach Snacks
17
In the Café
18
Let's Learn a French Song
19
Let's Sing the Song
20
Goodbye - Bonnes Vacances
