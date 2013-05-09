Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Minilingo Smart Kids Learn French (Ages 3+)

Minilingo Smart Kids Learn French (Ages 3+)

Janet Irwin

Rainbow Productions Ltd  • Детская  • 2013

1

Introduction

Janet Irwin

0:33

2

Going on Holiday

Janet Irwin

1:47

3

How Will You Get There

Janet Irwin

0:59

4

Where Are You Going

Janet Irwin

1:16

5

Things to Look out For

Janet Irwin

0:48

6

Let's Go Shopping

Janet Irwin

4:13

7

French Money

Janet Irwin

0:40

8

Let's Count in French

Janet Irwin

3:07

9

Fun at the Baker's Shop

Janet Irwin

2:52

10

What's Your Name

Janet Irwin

2:10

11

How Old Are You

Janet Irwin

0:59

12

Are You on Holiday

Janet Irwin

0:41

13

Playing with New Friends

Janet Irwin

0:55

14

Fun & Games on the Beach

Janet Irwin

2:42

15

Let's Meet the Family

Janet Irwin

1:20

16

Some Typical Beach Snacks

Janet Irwin

0:38

17

In the Café

Janet Irwin

2:12

18

Let's Learn a French Song

Janet Irwin

2:44

19

Let's Sing the Song

Janet Irwin

0:57

20

Goodbye - Bonnes Vacances

Janet Irwin

1:31

1

Introduction

Janet Irwin

0:33

2

Going on Holiday

Janet Irwin

1:47

3

How Will You Get There

Janet Irwin

0:59

4

Where Are You Going

Janet Irwin

1:16

5

Things to Look out For

Janet Irwin

0:48

6

Let's Go Shopping

Janet Irwin

4:13

7

French Money

Janet Irwin

0:40

8

Let's Count in French

Janet Irwin

3:07

9

Fun at the Baker's Shop

Janet Irwin

2:52

10

What's Your Name

Janet Irwin

2:10

11

How Old Are You

Janet Irwin

0:59

12

Are You on Holiday

Janet Irwin

0:41

13

Playing with New Friends

Janet Irwin

0:55

14

Fun & Games on the Beach

Janet Irwin

2:42

15

Let's Meet the Family

Janet Irwin

1:20

16

Some Typical Beach Snacks

Janet Irwin

0:38

17

In the Café

Janet Irwin

2:12

18

Let's Learn a French Song

Janet Irwin

2:44

19

Let's Sing the Song

Janet Irwin

0:57

20

Goodbye - Bonnes Vacances

Janet Irwin

1:31

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Minilingo French Christmas Let's Sing Noël (Ages 4+)

Minilingo French Christmas Let's Sing Noël (Ages 4+)

Постер альбома Minilingo Smart Kids Learn Spanish (Ages 7+)

Minilingo Smart Kids Learn Spanish (Ages 7+)

Постер альбома Minilingo Smart Kids Let's Learn Math Division

Minilingo Smart Kids Let's Learn Math Division

Постер альбома Minilingo Smart Kids Let's Learn Math Multiplication

Minilingo Smart Kids Let's Learn Math Multiplication

Постер альбома Minilingo Smart Kids Let's Learn French Verbs (All Ages)

Minilingo Smart Kids Let's Learn French Verbs (All Ages)

Постер альбома Minilingo Smart Kids Learn French (Ages 7+)

Minilingo Smart Kids Learn French (Ages 7+)