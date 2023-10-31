Bessie Smith: Volume 3

Слушатели
Bessie Smith
1
Thinking Blues
2
Pickpocket Blues
3
I Used to Be Your Sweet Mama
4
I'd Rather Be Dead and Buried in My Grave
5
Standin' in the Rain Blues
6
It Won't Be You
7
Spider Man Blues
8
Empty Bed Blues Part 1
9
Empty Bed Blues Part 2
10
Put It Right There (Or Keep It Out Here)
11
Yes Indeed He Do
12
Devils Donna Git You
13
You Ought to Be Ashamed
14
Washwoman's Blues
15
Slow and Easy Man
16
Poor Man's Blues
17
Please Help Me Get Him Off My Mind
18
Me and My Gin
19
I'm Wild About That Thing
20
You've Got to Give Me Some
21
Kitchen Man
22
I Got What It Takes (But It Breaks My Heart to Give It Away)
23
Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out
24
St Louis Blues
25
He's Got Me Goin'
They all played: W.C. Handy's St. Louis Blues
Baby Doll - Bessie Smith
St. Louis Blues / On Revival Day
Travelin' Blues
Classics, The Blues Collection
The Complete Recordings Vol 5: The Final Chapter
