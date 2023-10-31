Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Bessie Smith: Volume 3

Bessie Smith: Volume 3

Bessie Smith

Copyright Records  • Блюз  • 1998

1

Thinking Blues

Bessie Smith

2:59

2

Pickpocket Blues

Bessie Smith

2:35

3

I Used to Be Your Sweet Mama

Bessie Smith

2:42

4

I'd Rather Be Dead and Buried in My Grave

Bessie Smith

2:49

5

Standin' in the Rain Blues

Bessie Smith

2:45

6

It Won't Be You

Bessie Smith

2:41

7

Spider Man Blues

Bessie Smith

3:14

8

Empty Bed Blues Part 1

Bessie Smith

2:54

9

Empty Bed Blues Part 2

Bessie Smith

3:11

10

Put It Right There (Or Keep It Out Here)

Bessie Smith

2:48

11

Yes Indeed He Do

 🅴

Bessie Smith

3:07

12

Devils Donna Git You

Bessie Smith

3:02

13

You Ought to Be Ashamed

Bessie Smith

2:58

14

Washwoman's Blues

Bessie Smith

3:01

15

Slow and Easy Man

Bessie Smith

2:49

16

Poor Man's Blues

Bessie Smith

3:16

17

Please Help Me Get Him Off My Mind

Bessie Smith

2:48

18

Me and My Gin

Bessie Smith

2:42

19

I'm Wild About That Thing

Bessie Smith

2:39

20

You've Got to Give Me Some

Bessie Smith

2:35

21

Kitchen Man

Bessie Smith

2:45

22

I Got What It Takes (But It Breaks My Heart to Give It Away)

Bessie Smith

2:58

23

Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out

Bessie Smith

2:47

24

St Louis Blues

Bessie Smith

3:07

25

He's Got Me Goin'

 🅴

Bessie Smith

3:01

1

Thinking Blues

Bessie Smith

2:59

2

Pickpocket Blues

Bessie Smith

2:35

3

I Used to Be Your Sweet Mama

Bessie Smith

2:42

4

I'd Rather Be Dead and Buried in My Grave

Bessie Smith

2:49

5

Standin' in the Rain Blues

Bessie Smith

2:45

6

It Won't Be You

Bessie Smith

2:41

7

Spider Man Blues

Bessie Smith

3:14

8

Empty Bed Blues Part 1

Bessie Smith

2:54

9

Empty Bed Blues Part 2

Bessie Smith

3:11

10

Put It Right There (Or Keep It Out Here)

Bessie Smith

2:48

11

Yes Indeed He Do

 🅴

Bessie Smith

3:07

12

Devils Donna Git You

Bessie Smith

3:02

13

You Ought to Be Ashamed

Bessie Smith

2:58

14

Washwoman's Blues

Bessie Smith

3:01

15

Slow and Easy Man

Bessie Smith

2:49

16

Poor Man's Blues

Bessie Smith

3:16

17

Please Help Me Get Him Off My Mind

Bessie Smith

2:48

18

Me and My Gin

Bessie Smith

2:42

19

I'm Wild About That Thing

Bessie Smith

2:39

20

You've Got to Give Me Some

Bessie Smith

2:35

21

Kitchen Man

Bessie Smith

2:45

22

I Got What It Takes (But It Breaks My Heart to Give It Away)

Bessie Smith

2:58

23

Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out

Bessie Smith

2:47

24

St Louis Blues

Bessie Smith

3:07

25

He's Got Me Goin'

 🅴

Bessie Smith

3:01

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома They all played: W.C. Handy's St. Louis Blues

They all played: W.C. Handy's St. Louis Blues

Постер альбома Baby Doll - Bessie Smith

Baby Doll - Bessie Smith

Постер альбома St. Louis Blues / On Revival Day

St. Louis Blues / On Revival Day

Постер альбома Travelin' Blues

Travelin' Blues

Постер альбома Classics, The Blues Collection

Classics, The Blues Collection

Постер альбома The Complete Recordings Vol 5: The Final Chapter

The Complete Recordings Vol 5: The Final Chapter