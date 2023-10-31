Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Bessie Smith: Volume 4

Bessie Smith: Volume 4

Bessie Smith

Copyright Records  • Блюз  • 1998

1

It Makes My Love Come Down

Bessie Smith

2:47

2

Wasted Life Blues

Bessie Smith

2:52

3

Dirty No Gooder's Blues

Bessie Smith

2:45

4

Blue Spirit Blues

Bessie Smith

2:45

5

Work Out Papa Blues

Bessie Smith

2:37

6

You Don't Understand

Bessie Smith

2:53

7

Don't Cry Baby

Bessie Smith

2:58

8

Keep It to Yourself

Bessie Smith

3:17

9

New Orleans Hop Scop Blues

Bessie Smith

2:48

10

See If I'll Care

Bessie Smith

3:11

11

Baby Have Pity On Me

Bessie Smith

3:08

12

On Revivial Day

Bessie Smith

2:46

13

Moan Mourners

Bessie Smith

3:02

14

Hustlin' dan

Bessie Smith

3:19

15

Black Mountain Blues

Bessie Smith

2:58

16

In the House Blues

Bessie Smith

2:50

17

Long Old Road

Bessie Smith

3:15

18

Blue Blue

Bessie Smith

3:01

19

Shipwreck Blues

Bessie Smith

3:09

20

Need a Little Sugar in My Bowl

Bessie Smith

2:38

21

Safety Mama

Bessie Smith

3:13

22

Do Your Duty

Bessie Smith

3:13

23

Gimme a Pigfoot and a Bottle of Beer

Bessie Smith

3:16

24

Take Me for a Buggy Ride

Bessie Smith

2:27

25

I'm Down in the Dumps

Bessie Smith

2:55

