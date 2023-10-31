Bessie Smith: Volume 4

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Bessie Smith
1
It Makes My Love Come Down
2
Wasted Life Blues
3
Dirty No Gooder's Blues
4
Blue Spirit Blues
5
Work Out Papa Blues
6
You Don't Understand
7
Don't Cry Baby
8
Keep It to Yourself
9
New Orleans Hop Scop Blues
10
See If I'll Care
11
Baby Have Pity On Me
12
On Revivial Day
13
Moan Mourners
14
Hustlin' dan
15
Black Mountain Blues
16
In the House Blues
17
Long Old Road
18
Blue Blue
19
Shipwreck Blues
20
Need a Little Sugar in My Bowl
21
Safety Mama
22
Do Your Duty
23
Gimme a Pigfoot and a Bottle of Beer
24
Take Me for a Buggy Ride
25
I'm Down in the Dumps
They all played: W.C. Handy's St. Louis Blues
Baby Doll - Bessie Smith
St. Louis Blues / On Revival Day
Travelin' Blues
Classics, The Blues Collection
The Complete Recordings Vol 5: The Final Chapter
Показать ещё