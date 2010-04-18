Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Ernest Tubb, Vol. 6

Ernest Tubb, Vol. 6

Ernest Tubb

Classic Records  • Фолк  • 2010

1

Steppin' Out

Ernest Tubb

1:57

2

If I Never Have Anything Else

Ernest Tubb

2:58

3

So Doggone Lonesome

Ernest Tubb

2:20

4

Old Love Letters (Bring Memories of You)

Ernest Tubb

2:37

5

Jimmie Rogers' Last Blue Yodel

Ernest Tubb

2:08

6

Travelin' Blues

Ernest Tubb

2:47

7

You're the Only Good Thing (That's Happened to Me)

Ernest Tubb

2:28

8

I've Got the Blues for Mammy

Ernest Tubb

2:37

9

I Dreamed of an Old Love Affair

Ernest Tubb

2:54

10

(I Know My Baby Loves Me) In Her Own Peculiar Way

Ernest Tubb

2:46

11

Mississippi Gal

Ernest Tubb

2:24

12

Heaven Help Me

Ernest Tubb

2:35

13

Tangled Mind

Ernest Tubb

2:29

14

Home of the Blues

Ernest Tubb

2:21

15

I Found My Girl in the U. S. A.

Ernest Tubb

2:49

16

Geisha Girl

Ernest Tubb

2:27

17

I Wonder Why I Worry Over You

Ernest Tubb

2:42

18

Deep Purple Blues

Ernest Tubb

2:10

19

Please Keep Me in Mind

Ernest Tubb

2:40

20

Don't Just Stand There

Ernest Tubb

2:17

21

Big Blue Diamonds

Ernest Tubb

2:49

22

I'll Just Have Another Cup of Coffee

Ernest Tubb

2:07

1

Steppin' Out

Ernest Tubb

1:57

2

If I Never Have Anything Else

Ernest Tubb

2:58

3

So Doggone Lonesome

Ernest Tubb

2:20

4

Old Love Letters (Bring Memories of You)

Ernest Tubb

2:37

5

Jimmie Rogers' Last Blue Yodel

Ernest Tubb

2:08

6

Travelin' Blues

Ernest Tubb

2:47

7

You're the Only Good Thing (That's Happened to Me)

Ernest Tubb

2:28

8

I've Got the Blues for Mammy

Ernest Tubb

2:37

9

I Dreamed of an Old Love Affair

Ernest Tubb

2:54

10

(I Know My Baby Loves Me) In Her Own Peculiar Way

Ernest Tubb

2:46

11

Mississippi Gal

Ernest Tubb

2:24

12

Heaven Help Me

Ernest Tubb

2:35

13

Tangled Mind

Ernest Tubb

2:29

14

Home of the Blues

Ernest Tubb

2:21

15

I Found My Girl in the U. S. A.

Ernest Tubb

2:49

16

Geisha Girl

Ernest Tubb

2:27

17

I Wonder Why I Worry Over You

Ernest Tubb

2:42

18

Deep Purple Blues

Ernest Tubb

2:10

19

Please Keep Me in Mind

Ernest Tubb

2:40

20

Don't Just Stand There

Ernest Tubb

2:17

21

Big Blue Diamonds

Ernest Tubb

2:49

22

I'll Just Have Another Cup of Coffee

Ernest Tubb

2:07

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Let's Say Goodbye Like We Said Hello, Vol. 1

Let's Say Goodbye Like We Said Hello, Vol. 1

Постер альбома Texas Troubadour, The Hits, Vol. 4, The Last Thoughts Of Jimmie Rodgers

Texas Troubadour, The Hits, Vol. 4, The Last Thoughts Of Jimmie Rodgers

Постер альбома In Chronology, 1949-1951

In Chronology, 1949-1951

Постер альбома In Chronology, 1946-1947

In Chronology, 1946-1947

Постер альбома Tennessee Saturday Night

Tennessee Saturday Night

Постер альбома When It's Christmas On The Range

When It's Christmas On The Range