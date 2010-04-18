Ernest Tubb, Vol. 6

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Ernest Tubb
1
Steppin' Out
2
If I Never Have Anything Else
3
So Doggone Lonesome
4
Old Love Letters (Bring Memories of You)
5
Jimmie Rogers' Last Blue Yodel
6
Travelin' Blues
7
You're the Only Good Thing (That's Happened to Me)
8
I've Got the Blues for Mammy
9
I Dreamed of an Old Love Affair
10
(I Know My Baby Loves Me) In Her Own Peculiar Way
11
Mississippi Gal
12
Heaven Help Me
13
Tangled Mind
14
Home of the Blues
15
I Found My Girl in the U. S. A.
16
Geisha Girl
17
I Wonder Why I Worry Over You
18
Deep Purple Blues
19
Please Keep Me in Mind
20
Don't Just Stand There
21
Big Blue Diamonds
22
I'll Just Have Another Cup of Coffee
Let's Say Goodbye Like We Said Hello, Vol. 1
Texas Troubadour, The Hits, Vol. 4, The Last Thoughts Of Jimmie Rodgers
In Chronology, 1949-1951
In Chronology, 1946-1947
Tennessee Saturday Night
When It's Christmas On The Range
Показать ещё