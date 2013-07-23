Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Singles (1956-1962)

Singles (1956-1962)

The Louvin Brothers

SINETONE AMR  • Фолк  • 2013

1

When I Stop Dreaming

The Louvin Brothers

2:32

2

I Don't Believe You've Met My Baby

The Louvin Brothers

2:08

3

Pitfall

The Louvin Brothers

2:07

4

You're Running Wild

The Louvin Brothers

2:14

5

Insured Beyond the Grave

The Louvin Brothers

3:29

6

Don't Laugh

The Louvin Brothers

2:43

7

Plenty of Everything but You

The Louvin Brothers

2:26

8

My Baby's Gone

The Louvin Brothers

2:44

9

The Knoxville Girl

The Louvin Brothers

3:47

10

Kentucky

The Louvin Brothers

2:37

11

I'll Be All Smiles Tonight

The Louvin Brothers

3:13

12

Katie Dear

The Louvin Brothers

2:32

13

My Brothers Will

The Louvin Brothers

3:14

14

In the Middle of Nowhere

The Louvin Brothers

2:17

