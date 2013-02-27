Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Anthology Volume 2: Thanks for the Memory

Anthology Volume 2: Thanks for the Memory

Benny Goodman

SINETONE AMR  • Джаз  • 2013

1

These Foolish Things Remind Me of You

Benny GoodmanHelen Ward

2:45

2

Peckin'

Benny Goodman

3:31

3

Lazy River

Benny GoodmanHelen Forrest

2:36

4

Why Don't You Do Right

Benny GoodmanPeggy Lee

3:12

5

Goodbye

Benny Goodman

3:25

6

What's New?

Benny GoodmanLouise Tobin

3:03

7

Roll 'Em

Benny Goodman

3:13

8

Thanks for the Memory

 🅴

Benny GoodmanMartha Tilton

3:11

9

Mission to Moscow

Benny Goodman

2:38

10

Taking a Chance on Love

Benny GoodmanHelen Forrest

3:08

11

Flying Home

Benny Goodman

3:18

12

Perfidia

Benny GoodmanHelen Forrest

3:18

