Альбом
Постер альбома This Is June Christy

This Is June Christy

June Christy

SINETONE AMR  • Джаз  • 2013

1

My Heart Belongs to Only You

June Christy

2:58

2

Whee Baby

June Christy

2:54

3

You Took Advantage of Me

June Christy

2:27

4

Get Happy

June Christy

2:43

5

Look out up There

June Christy

2:30

6

Great Scot

June Christy

1:45

7

Kicks

June Christy

2:07

8

Why Do You Have to Go Home

June Christy

3:13

9

Bei Mir Bist Du Schon

June Christy

2:42

10

Until the Real Thing Comes Along

June Christy

2:43

11

I'll Remember April

June Christy

3:14

12

I Never Want to Look into Those Eyes Again

June Christy

2:50

