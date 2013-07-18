Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Sincerely, Brenda Lee

Sincerely, Brenda Lee

Brenda Lee

SINETONE AMR  • Фолк  • 2013

1

You Always Hurt the One You Love

Brenda Lee

2:48

2

Lazy River

Brenda Lee

2:21

3

You've Got Me Crying Again

Brenda Lee

2:43

4

It's the Talk of the Town

Brenda Lee

3:22

5

Send Me Some Lovin'

Brenda Lee

2:56

6

How Deep Is the Ocean

Brenda Lee

3:08

7

I'll Always Be in Love with You

Brenda Lee

2:34

8

I Miss You So

Brenda Lee

2:55

9

Fools Rush In

Brenda Lee

2:40

10

Only You

Brenda Lee

2:57

11

Hold Me

Brenda Lee

2:37

12

I'll Be Seeing You

 🅴

Brenda Lee

2:35

