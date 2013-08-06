Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Radio Days (Golden Hits from the 1940's and 1950's)

Radio Days (Golden Hits from the 1940's and 1950's)

Various Artists

SINETONE AMR  • Поп-музыка  • 2013

1

My Blue Heaven

Gene Austin

2:16

2

Song in Blue

Les PaulMary Ford

2:08

3

Dry Bones

The Delta Rhythm Boys

2:27

4

A Friend of Yours

Perry Como

1:58

5

It's a Good Day

Peggy Lee

3:00

6

Is You Is or Is You Ain't My Baby

Nat King ColeIda James

2:48

7

Brazil

Banda da Lua Boys

2:49

8

Minnie the Moocher

Cab Calloway

2:20

9

Some of These Days

Maxine Sullivan

2:50

10

Dream, Dream, Dream

Les Elgart

2:36

11

Nothin' Like You

The Four Freshmen

1:58

12

Cow Cow Boogie

Dorothy Dandridge

2:13

13

Ain't She Sweet

The Starlighters

2:50

14

La Cucaracha

Gertrude Niesen

2:02

15

Doin' You Good

Lawrence Welk

2:36

16

Rum and Coca Cola

Jeri Sullivan

2:30

17

Granada

Benito Moreno

2:16

18

Do Nothin' Till You Hear from Me

Glenn MillerThe Modernaires

2:27

19

Lazy Bones

Hoagy CarmichaelDorothy DandridgePeter Ray

2:27

20

It's Easy to Remember

The King SistersAlvino Rey

3:09

21

Rhumba Serenade

Cyd CharisseMills Rhumba Orchestra

2:42

22

Lazy River

The Mills Brothers

2:28

