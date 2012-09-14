Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома The Best of Broadway Hits, Volume 4

The Best of Broadway Hits, Volume 4

Various

TPX  • Разная  • 2012

1

Bali Ha'i (South Pacific)

Juanita Hall

3:27

2

Luck be a Lady tonight (Guys and Dolls)

Robert Alda

3:00

3

Love is sweeping the Country (Of Thee I Sing)

Jack Carsonne

2:25

4

Bianca (Kiss me Kate)

Harold Lang

2:07

5

Get me to the Church on time (My Fair Lady)

Stanley Holloway

2:42

6

Once in Love with Amy (Wher's Charley)

Ray Bolger

4:21

7

There's a small Hotel (On your Toes)

Bobby VanKay Coulter

3:36

8

A Wonderful Guy (South Pacific)

Mary Martin

3:32

9

The Deadwood Stage (Calmity Jane)

Doris Day

3:15

10

Where is the Life that late I led (Kiss me Kate)

Alfred Drake

4:25

11

You are Love (Show Boat)

Jan ClaytonCharles Fredricks

4:20

12

Some enchanted Evening (South Pacific)

Ezio Pinza

3:01

13

If I Loved you (Carousel)

John RaittJan Clayton

4:22

14

Shall we Dance (The King and I)

Gertrude LawrenceYul Brynner

2:51

15

Climb every Mountain (The Sound of Music)

Patricia Neway

3:30

16

Seventy-six Trombones (The Music Man)

Robert Preston

3:03

17

Tonight (West Side Story)

Carol LawrenceLarry Kert

3:54

18

Come Rain or come Shine (St. Louis Woman)

Ruby Hillharold nicholas

2:54

19

The Lady is a Tramp (Babes in Arms)

Mary Martin

3:35

20

Maria (The Sound of Music)

Elizabeth HowellKaren ShepardMuriel O'MalleyPatrcia Neway

3:21

21

America (West Side Story)

Chita Rivera

4:34

22

Edelweiss (The Sound of Music)

Theodore BikelMary Martin

2:05

23

A couple of Swells (Easter Parade)

Judy GarlandFred Astaire

2:38

24

Bill (Show Boat)

Carol Bruce

4:56

25

This nearly was mine (South Pacific)

Ezio Pinza

3:28

26

Happy to make your aquaintance (The most Happy Fella)

Robert WeedeJo SullivanSusan Johnson

4:58

27

Triplets (The Band Wagon)

Jack BuchanenFred AstaireNanette Fabray

2:32

28

Let's take an Old fashioned walk (Miss Liberty)

Eddie AlbertAllyn McLerie

3:16

29

Sixteen going on Seventeen (The Sound of Music)

Brian DaviesLauri Peters

3:50

30

Black hills of Dakota (Calamity Jane)

Doris Day

3:00

31

Way out West (Babes in Arms)

Mardi Bayne

2:58

32

You can't get a Man with a Gun (Annie get your Gun)

Ethel Merman

3:09

33

I've never been in Love before (Guys and Dolls)

Robert AldaIsabel Bigley

2:37

34

Anything you can do, I can do better (Annie get your Gun)

Ethel MermanRay Middleton

3:07

35

Oklahoma

Shirley JonesCharlotte GreenwoodGordon MacRae

3:19

36

That's Entertainment (The Band Wagon)

Jack BuchananFred Astaire

3:30

37

Let me Entertain you (Gypsy)

Sandra Church

3:10

38

Put on a Happy Face (Bye Bye Birdie)

Dick Van Dyke

3:18

39

One Hand, One Heart (West Side Story)

Carol LawrenceLarry Kert

3:02

40

I could have Danced all Night (My Fair Lady)

Julie Andrews

3:30

