The Best of Broadway Hits, Volume 4

Various
1
Bali Ha'i (South Pacific)
Juanita Hall
2
Luck be a Lady tonight (Guys and Dolls)
Robert Alda
3
Love is sweeping the Country (Of Thee I Sing)
Jack Carsonne
4
Bianca (Kiss me Kate)
Harold Lang
5
Get me to the Church on time (My Fair Lady)
Stanley Holloway
6
Once in Love with Amy (Wher's Charley)
Ray Bolger
7
There's a small Hotel (On your Toes)
Bobby VanKay Coulter
8
A Wonderful Guy (South Pacific)
Mary Martin
9
The Deadwood Stage (Calmity Jane)
Doris Day
10
Where is the Life that late I led (Kiss me Kate)
Alfred Drake
11
You are Love (Show Boat)
Jan ClaytonCharles Fredricks
12
Some enchanted Evening (South Pacific)
Ezio Pinza
13
If I Loved you (Carousel)
John RaittJan Clayton
14
Shall we Dance (The King and I)
Gertrude LawrenceYul Brynner
15
Climb every Mountain (The Sound of Music)
Patricia Neway
16
Seventy-six Trombones (The Music Man)
Robert Preston
17
Tonight (West Side Story)
Carol LawrenceLarry Kert
18
Come Rain or come Shine (St. Louis Woman)
Ruby Hillharold nicholas
19
The Lady is a Tramp (Babes in Arms)
20
Maria (The Sound of Music)
Elizabeth HowellKaren ShepardMuriel O'MalleyPatrcia Neway
21
America (West Side Story)
Chita Rivera
22
Edelweiss (The Sound of Music)
Theodore BikelMary Martin
23
A couple of Swells (Easter Parade)
Judy GarlandFred Astaire
24
Bill (Show Boat)
Carol Bruce
25
This nearly was mine (South Pacific)
26
Happy to make your aquaintance (The most Happy Fella)
Robert WeedeJo SullivanSusan Johnson
27
Triplets (The Band Wagon)
Jack BuchanenFred AstaireNanette Fabray
28
Let's take an Old fashioned walk (Miss Liberty)
Eddie AlbertAllyn McLerie
29
Sixteen going on Seventeen (The Sound of Music)
Brian DaviesLauri Peters
30
Black hills of Dakota (Calamity Jane)
31
Way out West (Babes in Arms)
Mardi Bayne
32
You can't get a Man with a Gun (Annie get your Gun)
Ethel Merman
33
I've never been in Love before (Guys and Dolls)
Robert AldaIsabel Bigley
34
Anything you can do, I can do better (Annie get your Gun)
Ethel MermanRay Middleton
35
Oklahoma
Shirley JonesCharlotte GreenwoodGordon MacRae
36
That's Entertainment (The Band Wagon)
Jack BuchananFred Astaire
37
Let me Entertain you (Gypsy)
Sandra Church
38
Put on a Happy Face (Bye Bye Birdie)
Dick Van Dyke
39
One Hand, One Heart (West Side Story)
40
I could have Danced all Night (My Fair Lady)
Julie Andrews
