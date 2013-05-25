Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Memories, Volume 2

Memories, Volume 2

Various Artists

SINETONE AMR  • Разная  • 2013

1

Mon Pays

Frank CordellHis Orchestra

2:53

2

At the Sign of the Swinging Cymbal

Brian FayeHis Orchestra

2:09

3

Nicola

Steve RaceHis Orchestra

2:27

4

Goodness Gracious Me

Peter SellersSophia LorenRon Goodwin and His Concert Orchestra

2:59

5

Coronation Scot

Queen's Hall Light Orchestra

2:47

6

Lovely Day

Frank ChacksfieldHis Singing Strings

2:41

7

I Can Dream Can't I

Eve BoswellGeraldo and His Orchestra

3:18

8

The Galloping Comedians

GeraldoHis Orchestra

3:04

9

Little Red Monkey

Joy NichollsDick BentleyJimmy EdwardsFrank Chacksfield And His Orchestra

2:28

10

Bedtime for Drums

Alyn AinsworthHis Orchestra

2:38

11

Music! Music! Music!

Donald Peers

2:51

12

The Typewriter

Charles Williamshis Concert Orchestra

2:02

13

In Love for the Very First Time

Jean Carson

2:52

14

Mediterranean Concerto

SempriniGeorge Melachrino Orchestra

3:22

15

But Beautiful

 🅴

Alma CoganGeoff Love & His Orchestra

3:39

16

How Little We Know

Matt MonroJohnny Spence and His Orchestra

2:13

17

Penny Serenade

Ronnie Hilton

3:03

18

Devil's Gallop

Charles Williamshis Concert Orchestra

2:47

19

Imperial Echoes

The Band of The Royal Air Force

2:46

20

Waltzing in the Clouds

Max Jaffa & His Violinthe Palm Court Orchestra

2:46

21

Song of the Trees

Anne Shelton

3:18

22

Say It with Music

Jack Payne Orchestra

2:19

23

Spanish Serenade

Sid PhillipsHis Band

3:04

24

Let Me Call You Sweetheart

Eric JuppHis Orchestra

3:04

