Memories, Volume 2

Various Artists
1
Mon Pays
Frank CordellHis Orchestra
2
At the Sign of the Swinging Cymbal
Brian FayeHis Orchestra
3
Nicola
Steve RaceHis Orchestra
4
Goodness Gracious Me
Peter SellersSophia LorenRon Goodwin and His Concert Orchestra
5
Coronation Scot
Queen's Hall Light Orchestra
6
Lovely Day
Frank ChacksfieldHis Singing Strings
7
I Can Dream Can't I
Eve BoswellGeraldo and His Orchestra
8
The Galloping Comedians
GeraldoHis Orchestra
9
Little Red Monkey
Joy NichollsDick BentleyJimmy EdwardsFrank Chacksfield And His Orchestra
10
Bedtime for Drums
Alyn AinsworthHis Orchestra
11
Music! Music! Music!
Donald Peers
12
The Typewriter
Charles Williamshis Concert Orchestra
13
In Love for the Very First Time
Jean Carson
14
Mediterranean Concerto
SempriniGeorge Melachrino Orchestra
15
But Beautiful
Alma CoganGeoff Love & His Orchestra
16
How Little We Know
Matt MonroJohnny Spence and His Orchestra
17
Penny Serenade
Ronnie Hilton
18
Devil's Gallop
19
Imperial Echoes
The Band of The Royal Air Force
20
Waltzing in the Clouds
Max Jaffa & His Violinthe Palm Court Orchestra
21
Song of the Trees
Anne Shelton
22
Say It with Music
Jack Payne Orchestra
23
Spanish Serenade
Sid PhillipsHis Band
24
Let Me Call You Sweetheart
Eric JuppHis Orchestra
Mysterious Snowman Time
Eternal Songs, Vol. 7
One O'Clock Jump
Count Basie Swings and Joe Williams Sings
Fascination
In Chronology - 1939-1940
