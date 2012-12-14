Children's Favourite Grown-Up Christmas Songs

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Bing Crosby
2
Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow
Dean Martin
3
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas
Perry Como
4
Here Comes Santa Claus
Gene Autry
5
Frosty the Snowman
Nat King Cole
6
Santa Claus got stuck in my Chimney
Ella Fitzgerald
7
I wanta Hippopotamus for Christmas
Gayla Peevey
8
I'm a little Christmas Cracker
Diana Decker
9
Christmas Story
Doris Day
10
I saw Three Ships
11
Little Donkey
The Beverley Sisters
12
Santa's little Sleigh Bells
Ruby Wright
13
Silver Bells
Bing CrosbyCarol Richards
14
Snowflakes
Mandy Miller
15
The Christmas Tree
Eve Boswell
16
The Little Christmas Tree
Nat King Cole Trio
17
The Little Drummer Boy
The Harry Simeone Chorale
18
Suzy Snowflake
Rosemary Clooney
19
Where did my Snowman go
Petula Clarkthe Dr. Bernado's Home Children's Choir
20
White Christmas
Bing CrosbyThe Ken Darby Singers
21
Jingle Bell Rock
Bobby Helms
22
Rocking around the Christmas Tree
Brenda Lee
23
Marshmallow World
Bing CrosbyElla Fitzgerald
24
Shake Hands with Santa Claus
Louis Prima
25
Santa Claus is coming to Town
Bing CrosbyThe Andrews Sisters
26
Funny Little Snowman
Diana day
27
I Believe in Santa Claus
The Mills Brothers
28
Lonely Pup (In a Christmas Shop)
Adam Faith
29
(The Toys gave a party) Poppa Santa Claus
30
Zat you Santa Claus
Louis ArmstrongThe Commanders
31
Away in a Manger
Anne Shelton
32
I'm sending a Letter to Santa Claus
Vera Lynn
33
Christmas Alphabet
Dickie Valentine
34
Do you Love old Santa Claus
35
Little Red Riding Hood's Christmas Tree
36
Little Snowman, Little Snowgirl
37
Mary's Boy Child
Harry Belafonte
38
Mrs. Santa Claus
39
Ol' Saint Nicholas
40
Silent Night
Ruby Murray
41
All I want for Christmas (is my Two Front Teeth
Spike Joneshis City Slickers
42
I Yust go Nuts at Christmas
Yorgi Yorgesson
43
Jingle Bells
The Singing Dogs
44
I'm walking backwards for Christmas
The Goons
45
The Chipmunk's Song (Christmas don't be Late)
The Chipmunks
46
I saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
Bobby Sherman
47
We wish you a Merry Christmas
The Weavers
48
I'm gonna Lasso Santa Claus
49
Winter Wonderland
Johnny Mathis
50
Deck the Halls
51
'Twas the Night before Christmas
52
Nuttin' for Christmas
Stan Freberg
53
The Twelve Days of Christmas
54
Snow
Danny KayeBing CrosbyPeggy Leetrudy stevens
55
The Little Boy that Santa Claus forgot
56
The Little Fir Tree
Peter BroughArchie Andrews
57
There's a Train out for Dreamland
58
Have yourself a Merry little Christmas
Judy Garland
59
Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy
