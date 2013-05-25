Plays Songs of Our Heritage

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Duane Eddy
1
Cripple Creek
2
Riddle Song
3
John Henry
4
Streets of Laredo
5
Prisoner's Song
6
In the Pines
7
Old Joe Clark
8
Wayfarin' Stranger
9
On Top of Old Smokey
10
Mule Train
11
Scarlet Ribbons
12
Up and Down
Ten songs for you
Because They're Young
Deep In The Heart Of Twangsville, The RCA Years 1962-1964, Vol. 3
GIRLS! GIRLS! GIRLS!
There's No Business Like Show Business with Duane Eddy, Vol. 4
There's No Business Like Show Business with Duane Eddy, Vol. 3
Показать ещё