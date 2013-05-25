Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Plays Songs of Our Heritage

Plays Songs of Our Heritage

Duane Eddy

SINETONE AMR  • Инструментальная  • 2013

1

Cripple Creek

Duane Eddy

1:45

2

Riddle Song

Duane Eddy

3:22

3

John Henry

Duane Eddy

2:23

4

Streets of Laredo

Duane Eddy

3:05

5

Prisoner's Song

Duane Eddy

2:18

6

In the Pines

Duane Eddy

2:11

7

Old Joe Clark

Duane Eddy

1:22

8

Wayfarin' Stranger

Duane Eddy

2:47

9

On Top of Old Smokey

Duane Eddy

2:33

10

Mule Train

Duane Eddy

3:18

11

Scarlet Ribbons

Duane Eddy

2:28

12

Up and Down

Duane Eddy

1:55

