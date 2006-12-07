Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Let the Big Dog Eat

Let the Big Dog Eat

Various Artists

King Snake Records  • R&B и фанк  • 1993

1

Handful of Aces

Troy Taylor

3:32

2

Rock These Blues

Chicago Bob

3:16

3

1-900 Number

Jerry McCain

5:45

4

Bring It to Jerome

Smokehouse

3:16

5

Let the Big Dog Eat

Alex Taylor

3:30

6

Down in Louisiana

Raful Neal

3:33

7

Honey Don't You Go

The Shadows

3:45

8

Earnestly

Ernie Lancaster

4:32

9

Ain't Nothin' But a Party

Ace Moreland

3:31

10

I Don't Know

The Legendary Blues Band

4:07

11

Downtown Drinking

Dr Hectorthe Groove Injectors

4:06

12

The Love Doctor

Bill WhartonIngredients

4:43

13

House Without Love

Sonny Rhodes

6:10

14

Rockin' Daddy

Luther Johnson

3:00

15

Cruisin' for a Bluesin'

Backtrack Blues Band

3:03

16

Cold, Cold World

Floyd Miles

3:52

17

Boogie Sax

Noble, Watts

4:05

18

Harder Than I Figured

The Midnight Creepers

3:45

