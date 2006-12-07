Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Handful of Aces
Troy Taylor
2
Rock These Blues
Chicago Bob
3
1-900 Number
Jerry McCain
4
Bring It to Jerome
Smokehouse
5
Let the Big Dog Eat
Alex Taylor
6
Down in Louisiana
Raful Neal
7
Honey Don't You Go
The Shadows
8
Earnestly
Ernie Lancaster
9
Ain't Nothin' But a Party
Ace Moreland
10
I Don't Know
The Legendary Blues Band
11
Downtown Drinking
Dr Hectorthe Groove Injectors
12
The Love Doctor
Bill WhartonIngredients
13
House Without Love
Sonny Rhodes
14
Rockin' Daddy
Luther Johnson
15
Cruisin' for a Bluesin'
Backtrack Blues Band
16
Cold, Cold World
Floyd Miles
17
Boogie Sax
Noble, Watts
18
Harder Than I Figured
The Midnight Creepers
Rhythm And Blues
Shed My Skin
Live at Radio City Music Hall
I Smell a Rat
Wheel of Love
Workout Music, Vol. 2
