Memphis Gospel Quartet Heritage, The 1980's: Happy in the Service of the Lord Volume 1

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Gospel Writer Boys Are We
The Gospel Writers
2
Old Landmark
Holy Ghost Spirituals
3
Oh My Lordy Lord
4
Roll, Jordan, Roll
The Harmonizers
5
Blind Bartimus
Harps of Melody
6
Trampin'
7
New Born Soul
8
My Lord Is Writing
9
Why Not Try My God?
The Pattersonaires
10
Blind Barnabas
11
Leaning on the Everlasting Arms
12
Talk to the Man Upstairs
13
Swing Down Chariot
Spirit of Memphis Quartet
14
I'll Be Satisfied
15
Sing and Make Melody Unto the Lord
16
Up Above My Head I Hear Music in the Air
17
He's Worthy
18
Ninety-Nine and a Half Won't Do
19
Just to Behold His Face