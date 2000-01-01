Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Memphis Gospel Quartet Heritage, The 1980's: Happy in the Service of the Lord Volume 1

Memphis Gospel Quartet Heritage, The 1980's: Happy in the Service of the Lord Volume 1

Various Artists

Highwater Records  • Блюз  • 2000

1

Gospel Writer Boys Are We

The Gospel Writers

1:39

2

Old Landmark

Holy Ghost Spirituals

2:03

3

Oh My Lordy Lord

The Gospel Writers

1:53

4

Roll, Jordan, Roll

The Harmonizers

3:26

5

Blind Bartimus

Harps of Melody

3:00

6

Trampin'

The Harmonizers

4:01

7

New Born Soul

The Gospel Writers

2:51

8

My Lord Is Writing

The Harmonizers

2:29

9

Why Not Try My God?

The Pattersonaires

4:34

10

Blind Barnabas

The Gospel Writers

4:47

11

Leaning on the Everlasting Arms

The Harmonizers

1:25

12

Talk to the Man Upstairs

Holy Ghost Spirituals

1:58

13

Swing Down Chariot

Spirit of Memphis Quartet

2:09

14

I'll Be Satisfied

The Harmonizers

3:01

15

Sing and Make Melody Unto the Lord

Harps of Melody

3:29

16

Up Above My Head I Hear Music in the Air

The Gospel Writers

2:03

17

He's Worthy

The Pattersonaires

4:00

18

Ninety-Nine and a Half Won't Do

Holy Ghost Spirituals

2:12

19

Just to Behold His Face

Spirit of Memphis Quartet

4:15

