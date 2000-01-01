Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Memphis Gospel Quartet Heritage, The 1980's: Happy in the Service of the Lord Volume 2

Memphis Gospel Quartet Heritage, The 1980's: Happy in the Service of the Lord Volume 2

Various Artists

Highwater Records  • Блюз  • 2000

1

Take My Hand, Precious Lord

The Harmonizers

3:39

2

There Are Days I Like to Be Alone

The Gospel Writers

2:56

3

Who Is That Knocking?

Harps of Melody

3:14

4

Old Landmark

The Pattersonaires

2:31

5

Come on over Here

Holy Ghost Spirituals

3:10

6

Go Tell It on the Mountain

The Harmonizers

2:30

7

Were You There When They Crucified My Lord

Harps of Melody

4:34

8

Press On

The Gospel Writers

3:15

9

You'd Better Run

Spirit of Memphis Quartet

3:13

10

How Long, Oh Lord, How Long

The Pattersonaires

3:26

11

Hold on Just a Little While Longer

Holy Ghost Spirituals

3:41

12

Learning to Lean on Jesus

The Harmonizers

3:56

13

Your Sins Will Find You Out

Harps of Melody

2:55

14

What Do You Know About Jesus?

The Gospel Writers

1:51

15

Blessed Jesus

Holy Ghost Spirituals

2:47

16

God Shall Wipe All Tears Away

The Harmonizers

2:26

17

How Great Thou Art

The Pattersonaires

2:27

18

Peace of Mind

The Gospel Writers

2:08

19

Near the Cross

Harps of Melody

2:30

