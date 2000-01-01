Memphis Gospel Quartet Heritage, The 1980's: Happy in the Service of the Lord Volume 2

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Take My Hand, Precious Lord
The Harmonizers
2
There Are Days I Like to Be Alone
The Gospel Writers
3
Who Is That Knocking?
Harps of Melody
4
Old Landmark
The Pattersonaires
5
Come on over Here
Holy Ghost Spirituals
6
Go Tell It on the Mountain
7
Were You There When They Crucified My Lord
8
Press On
9
You'd Better Run
Spirit of Memphis Quartet
10
How Long, Oh Lord, How Long
11
Hold on Just a Little While Longer
12
Learning to Lean on Jesus
13
Your Sins Will Find You Out
14
What Do You Know About Jesus?
15
Blessed Jesus
16
God Shall Wipe All Tears Away
17
How Great Thou Art
18
Peace of Mind
19
Near the Cross
