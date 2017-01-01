Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Memphis Blues Bands and Singers: The 1980s

Memphis Blues Bands and Singers: The 1980s

Various Artists

Highwater Records  • Блюз  • 1998

1

Little Bluebird

The Fieldstones

4:27

2

Sneaking in the Dark

The Fieldstones

4:57

3

No Place to Go (with the Fieldstones)

The FieldstonesLittle Applewhite

3:08

4

Long Way from Home

The Hollywood All Stars

3:07

5

Mary Jo

The Hollywood All Stars

3:28

6

When the Saints Go Marching In

The Hollywood All Stars

1:42

7

Dirty Work Going On

The Hollywood All Stars

4:20

8

Let Your Loss Be Your Lesson

The Blues Busters

4:13

9

Your Mother Been Talking to You

The Blues Busters

3:23

10

Jailhouse Rock

The Blues Busters

4:13

11

What I've Lost

Jane HamiltonThe Prime Tyme Band

4:49

12

I'm Going to Try to Be a Good Girl

Jane HamiltonThe Prime Tyme Band

3:56

13

King Riders Boogie

Huebert CrawfordThe King Riders Band

6:26

