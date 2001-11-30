Raw Electric 1979-1980

Слушатели
R.L. Burnside & The Sound Machine
1
My Woman Done Left Me
R.L. BurnsideThe Sound Machine
2
You Don't Love Me
3
Dust My Broom
4
Pretty Woman
5
Last Night (I Lost the Best Friend I Ever Had)
6
Slippin' and Slidin'
7
Going Down South
8
Rolling and Tumbling
9
How Many More Years
10
Well, Well, Well
11
Leave Me and My Woman Alone (Friend of Mine)
12
My Baby Caught the Train (Who's Been Talkin')
13
Scrambling for My Shoes (Walking Blues)
14
Sitting on Top of the World
15
Searching for My Baby
16
Going Away, Baby
17
Jumper Hanging out on the Line
