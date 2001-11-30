Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Raw Electric 1979-1980

Raw Electric 1979-1980

R.L. Burnside & The Sound Machine

Highwater Records  • Блюз  • 2001

1

My Woman Done Left Me

R.L. BurnsideThe Sound Machine

1:51

2

You Don't Love Me

R.L. BurnsideThe Sound Machine

2:33

3

Dust My Broom

R.L. BurnsideThe Sound Machine

5:00

4

Pretty Woman

R.L. BurnsideThe Sound Machine

3:22

5

Last Night (I Lost the Best Friend I Ever Had)

R.L. BurnsideThe Sound Machine

4:00

6

Slippin' and Slidin'

R.L. BurnsideThe Sound Machine

2:47

7

Going Down South

R.L. BurnsideThe Sound Machine

3:21

8

Rolling and Tumbling

R.L. BurnsideThe Sound Machine

5:26

9

How Many More Years

R.L. BurnsideThe Sound Machine

2:36

10

Well, Well, Well

R.L. BurnsideThe Sound Machine

3:18

11

Leave Me and My Woman Alone (Friend of Mine)

R.L. BurnsideThe Sound Machine

3:22

12

My Baby Caught the Train (Who's Been Talkin')

R.L. BurnsideThe Sound Machine

1:56

13

Scrambling for My Shoes (Walking Blues)

R.L. BurnsideThe Sound Machine

3:41

14

Sitting on Top of the World

R.L. BurnsideThe Sound Machine

2:29

15

Searching for My Baby

R.L. BurnsideThe Sound Machine

3:38

16

Going Away, Baby

R.L. BurnsideThe Sound Machine

4:27

17

Jumper Hanging out on the Line

R.L. BurnsideThe Sound Machine

3:47

