Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Touching The World Volume 1

Touching The World Volume 1

Cathy Birchall , Bernard Smith

M-Y Audio books and Spoken Word  • Другая  • 2012

1

Title Page

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

0:12

2

Dedication Read by Cathy Birchall

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

0:33

3

Preface Read by Bernard Smith

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

4:12

4

Contents

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

4:57

5

Introduction

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

13:00

6

Europe

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

0:15

7

And so It Begins

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

45:57

8

Balkan Surprises

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

44:56

9

There Are No Embassies Here

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

41:58

10

The Road to Turkey

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

7:19

1

Title Page

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

0:12

2

Dedication Read by Cathy Birchall

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

0:33

3

Preface Read by Bernard Smith

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

4:12

4

Contents

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

4:57

5

Introduction

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

13:00

6

Europe

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

0:15

7

And so It Begins

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

45:57

8

Balkan Surprises

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

44:56

9

There Are No Embassies Here

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

41:58

10

The Road to Turkey

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

7:19

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Touching the World: A Blind Woman, Two Wheels, 25,000 Miles

Touching the World: A Blind Woman, Two Wheels, 25,000 Miles

Постер альбома Touching The World Volume 4

Touching The World Volume 4

Постер альбома Touching The World Volume 2

Touching The World Volume 2

Постер альбома Touching The World Volume 5

Touching The World Volume 5

Постер альбома Touching The World Volume 3

Touching The World Volume 3

Постер альбома Touching The World Volume 6

Touching The World Volume 6