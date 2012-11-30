Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Touching The World Volume 2

Touching The World Volume 2

Cathy Birchall , Bernard Smith

Panther Publishing Ltd  • Другая  • 2012

1

Turkey

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

0:05

2

The Road to Istanbul

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

18:04

3

You Need Invite to Enter Iran

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

47:41

4

Back to Istanbul

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

8:24

5

Asia

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

0:07

6

Culture Shock and Berthas Return

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

27:53

7

Safety in Movement

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

35:28

8

Is It Likely to Rain

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

11:46

9

The British Used 1,650 Bullets

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

22:52

10

Which Side of the Road Does India Drive On

Cathy BirchallBernard Smith

11:57

