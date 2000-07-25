Kodály, Dutilleux, Britten: The Solitary Cello

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Oren Shevlin
1
Sonata for Cello Solo, Op. 8: I. Allegro maestoso ma appassionato
2
Sonata for Cello Solo, Op. 8: II. Adagio (con grand' espressione)
3
Sonata for Cello Solo, Op. 8: III. Allegro molto vivace
4
3 Sterophes Sur Le Nom de Sacher for Cello Solo: Un poco indeciso
5
3 Sterophes Sur Le Nom de Sacher for Cello Solo: Andante sostenuto
6
3 Sterophes Sur Le Nom de Sacher for Cello Solo: Vivace
7
Suite for Cello, Op. 72: Canto Primo
8
Suite for Cello, Op. 72: I Fuga
9
Suite for Cello, Op. 72: II Lamento
10
Suite for Cello, Op. 72: Canto Secondo
11
Suite for Cello, Op. 72: III Serenata
12
Suite for Cello, Op. 72: IV Marcia
13
Suite for Cello, Op. 72: Canto Terza
14
Suite for Cello, Op. 72: V Bordone
15
Suite for Cello, Op. 72: VI Moto Perpetuo e Canto Quarto
Schumann: Complete Symphonic Works
Schumann: Cello Concerto & Symphony No. 4 (1851)