Альбом
Постер альбома Kodály, Dutilleux, Britten: The Solitary Cello

Kodály, Dutilleux, Britten: The Solitary Cello

Oren Shevlin

Claudio Records  • Музыка мира  • 2000

1

Sonata for Cello Solo, Op. 8: I. Allegro maestoso ma appassionato

Oren Shevlin

8:32

2

Sonata for Cello Solo, Op. 8: II. Adagio (con grand' espressione)

Oren Shevlin

11:17

3

Sonata for Cello Solo, Op. 8: III. Allegro molto vivace

Oren Shevlin

10:58

4

3 Sterophes Sur Le Nom de Sacher for Cello Solo: Un poco indeciso

Oren Shevlin

3:33

5

3 Sterophes Sur Le Nom de Sacher for Cello Solo: Andante sostenuto

Oren Shevlin

3:07

6

3 Sterophes Sur Le Nom de Sacher for Cello Solo: Vivace

Oren Shevlin

2:52

7

Suite for Cello, Op. 72: Canto Primo

Oren Shevlin

2:14

8

Suite for Cello, Op. 72: I Fuga

Oren Shevlin

3:31

9

Suite for Cello, Op. 72: II Lamento

Oren Shevlin

3:01

10

Suite for Cello, Op. 72: Canto Secondo

Oren Shevlin

1:05

11

Suite for Cello, Op. 72: III Serenata

Oren Shevlin

2:15

12

Suite for Cello, Op. 72: IV Marcia

Oren Shevlin

3:26

13

Suite for Cello, Op. 72: Canto Terza

Oren Shevlin

1:57

14

Suite for Cello, Op. 72: V Bordone

Oren Shevlin

3:05

15

Suite for Cello, Op. 72: VI Moto Perpetuo e Canto Quarto

Oren Shevlin

3:06

