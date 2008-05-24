Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Most Requested Traditional Hymns

Most Requested Traditional Hymns

Harding University Concert Choir

Dallas Christian Sound  • Блюз  • 2008

1

Holy, Holy, Holy

Harding University Concert Choir

2:04

2

Precious Memories

Harding University Concert Choir

1:51

3

No Tears in Heaven

Harding University Concert Choir

2:34

4

Blessed Assurance

Harding University Concert Choir

2:20

5

Crossing the Bar

Harding University Concert Choir

1:57

6

O Love That Will Not Let Me Go

Harding University Concert Choir

2:22

7

Rock of Ages

Harding University Concert Choir

1:42

8

Beyond the Sunset

Harding University Concert Choir

1:26

9

Come Ye Disconsolate

Harding University Concert Choir

2:32

10

Old Rugged Cross

Harding University Concert Choir

3:09

11

Only in Thee

Harding University Concert Choir

2:19

12

Safe in the Arms of Jesus

Harding University Concert Choir

3:44

13

The Garden of Prayer

Harding University Concert Choir

3:07

14

Sweet By and By

Harding University Concert Choir

2:23

15

Never Grow Old

Harding University Concert Choir

3:13

16

An Empty Mansion

Harding University Concert Choir

3:02

17

Amazing Grace

Harding University Concert Choir

2:07

18

It Is Well With My Soul

Harding University Concert Choir

2:53

19

Fairest Lord Jesus

Harding University Concert Choir

2:17

20

Whispering Hope

Harding University Concert Choir

3:50

21

My God and I

Harding University Concert Choir

2:22

22

Savior Breathe an Evening Blessing

Harding University Concert Choir

2:01

