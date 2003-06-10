Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Southsiders Chapter Thirteen Vol. 1

Southsiders Chapter Thirteen Vol. 1

Various Artists

Low Profile Records, Inc.  • Хип-хоп  • 2003

1

Intro

 🅴

Royal T

0:33

2

West Coast Party

 🅴

Knightowl

4:35

3

The Villains in Blue

 🅴

Royal TLil RobProper Dos

3:32

4

Those Who Talk

 🅴

Lil Rob

4:19

5

Sur Bangin' Thugs

 🅴

Ese O.F.I.

5:03

6

We Run This Mutha

 🅴

Proper DosRoyal T

3:49

7

Risin' in the Game

 🅴

Califa Thugs

3:43

8

Dedication

 🅴

Mr. Lil One

3:30

9

What U Don't Know

 🅴

Mr Yayo

3:46

10

Who Be the Real

 🅴

KnightowlFrost

4:18

11

Chicanos Don't Dance

 🅴

Royal T

3:00

12

My Name Is Estilo

 🅴

Mr. Sancho

2:19

13

Low Profile Mix

 🅴

Royal T

1:51

