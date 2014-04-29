No Tears in Heaven, Vol. 13, Ray Walker's Songbook Series

Слушатели
Ray Walker
1
Introduction - Ray Walker
2
Swiftly We're Turning
3
Angels Are Singing
4
Crossing the Bar
5
No Tears in Heaven
6
We Saw Thee Not
7
Lead Me Gently Home Father
8
Pray All the Time
9
Hold to God's Unchanging Hand
10
I'll Fly Away
11
'Tis Set, The Feast Divine
12
Oft We Come Together
13
The Lord's Supper
14
Walking Alone at Eve
15
Bringing in the Sheaves
16
Can He Depend on You
17
Write My Name on the Roll
18
Waiting the Boatman's Call
19
Ring Out/Salvation's Free
20
God Still Lives
21
Heaven Holds All to Me
22
There Is a Habitation
23
If We Never Meet Again
24
Camping Toward Canaan's Land
25
Our God, He Is Alive
