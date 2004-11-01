Sing the Sixties

Слушатели
Foster & Allen
1
Roses Are Red
FosterAllen
2
Everybody's Somebody's Fool
3
Words
4
Walk Tall
5
Walk Right Back
6
Heartbeat
7
Travellin' Light/Living Doll/Lucky Lips/Talk Back Trembling Lips (Medley)
8
Be My Guest
9
Three Steps to Heaven
10
Little Arrows
11
Stranger On The Shore
12
Where Do You Go To My Lonely/Bachelor Boy/Make Me An Island (Medley)
13
As Usual
14
Have A Drink On Me
15
Things
16
The Carnival Is Over
17
Wooden Heart
18
The Black Velvet Band
19
Hello Mary Lou
20
The Last Waltz
21
Everybody Loves Somebody
22
It's Now Or Never
23
Devil Woman
24
Moon River
25
Release Me
26
Two Little Boys
27
Love Of The Common People/If I Didn't Have A Dime/Twenty-Four Hours From Tulsa (Medlley)
28
Michael, Row The Boat Ashore
29
I'd Never Find Another You
30
Detroit City/Cottonfields/Sloop John B (Medley)
31
Seven Drunken Nights
32
My Old Man's a Dustman
33
Walk On By (Wait On The Corner)
34
Diane/Ramona/Charmaine (Medley)
35
Island Of Dreams
36
Don't Forget To Remember
37
A Picture Of You
38
Ruby Don't Take Your Love To Town
39
If The World Stopped Loving
40
Save The Last Dance For Me
Tropez
Moonshot
Sundrum
