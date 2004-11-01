Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Sing the Sixties

Sing the Sixties

Foster & Allen

DMG TV  • Разная  • 2004

1

Roses Are Red

FosterAllen

2:54

2

Everybody's Somebody's Fool

FosterAllen

2:40

3

Words

FosterAllen

3:10

4

Walk Tall

FosterAllen

2:37

5

Walk Right Back

FosterAllen

2:48

6

Heartbeat

FosterAllen

2:33

7

Travellin' Light/Living Doll/Lucky Lips/Talk Back Trembling Lips (Medley)

FosterAllen

5:27

8

Be My Guest

FosterAllen

2:26

9

Three Steps to Heaven

FosterAllen

3:01

10

Little Arrows

FosterAllen

2:37

11

Stranger On The Shore

FosterAllen

3:16

12

Where Do You Go To My Lonely/Bachelor Boy/Make Me An Island (Medley)

 🅴

FosterAllen

3:39

13

As Usual

FosterAllen

2:41

14

Have A Drink On Me

FosterAllen

2:50

15

Things

FosterAllen

2:34

16

The Carnival Is Over

FosterAllen

2:52

17

Wooden Heart

FosterAllen

2:07

18

The Black Velvet Band

FosterAllen

3:54

19

Hello Mary Lou

FosterAllen

2:17

20

The Last Waltz

FosterAllen

3:10

21

Everybody Loves Somebody

FosterAllen

2:02

22

It's Now Or Never

FosterAllen

3:15

23

Devil Woman

FosterAllen

3:00

24

Moon River

FosterAllen

2:58

25

Release Me

FosterAllen

3:31

26

Two Little Boys

FosterAllen

3:21

27

Love Of The Common People/If I Didn't Have A Dime/Twenty-Four Hours From Tulsa (Medlley)

FosterAllen

4:05

28

Michael, Row The Boat Ashore

FosterAllen

2:58

29

I'd Never Find Another You

FosterAllen

2:38

30

Detroit City/Cottonfields/Sloop John B (Medley)

FosterAllen

3:17

31

Seven Drunken Nights

FosterAllen

4:32

32

My Old Man's a Dustman

FosterAllen

3:08

33

Walk On By (Wait On The Corner)

FosterAllen

2:17

34

Diane/Ramona/Charmaine (Medley)

FosterAllen

3:36

35

Island Of Dreams

 🅴

FosterAllen

2:49

36

Don't Forget To Remember

FosterAllen

3:25

37

A Picture Of You

FosterAllen

2:19

38

Ruby Don't Take Your Love To Town

FosterAllen

2:56

39

If The World Stopped Loving

FosterAllen

2:23

40

Save The Last Dance For Me

FosterAllen

2:43

1

Roses Are Red

FosterAllen

2:54

2

Everybody's Somebody's Fool

FosterAllen

2:40

3

Words

FosterAllen

3:10

4

Walk Tall

FosterAllen

2:37

5

Walk Right Back

FosterAllen

2:48

6

Heartbeat

FosterAllen

2:33

7

Travellin' Light/Living Doll/Lucky Lips/Talk Back Trembling Lips (Medley)

FosterAllen

5:27

8

Be My Guest

FosterAllen

2:26

9

Three Steps to Heaven

FosterAllen

3:01

10

Little Arrows

FosterAllen

2:37

11

Stranger On The Shore

FosterAllen

3:16

12

Where Do You Go To My Lonely/Bachelor Boy/Make Me An Island (Medley)

 🅴

FosterAllen

3:39

13

As Usual

FosterAllen

2:41

14

Have A Drink On Me

FosterAllen

2:50

15

Things

FosterAllen

2:34

16

The Carnival Is Over

FosterAllen

2:52

17

Wooden Heart

FosterAllen

2:07

18

The Black Velvet Band

FosterAllen

3:54

19

Hello Mary Lou

FosterAllen

2:17

20

The Last Waltz

FosterAllen

3:10

21

Everybody Loves Somebody

FosterAllen

2:02

22

It's Now Or Never

FosterAllen

3:15

23

Devil Woman

FosterAllen

3:00

24

Moon River

FosterAllen

2:58

25

Release Me

FosterAllen

3:31

26

Two Little Boys

FosterAllen

3:21

27

Love Of The Common People/If I Didn't Have A Dime/Twenty-Four Hours From Tulsa (Medlley)

FosterAllen

4:05

28

Michael, Row The Boat Ashore

FosterAllen

2:58

29

I'd Never Find Another You

FosterAllen

2:38

30

Detroit City/Cottonfields/Sloop John B (Medley)

FosterAllen

3:17

31

Seven Drunken Nights

FosterAllen

4:32

32

My Old Man's a Dustman

FosterAllen

3:08

33

Walk On By (Wait On The Corner)

FosterAllen

2:17

34

Diane/Ramona/Charmaine (Medley)

FosterAllen

3:36

35

Island Of Dreams

 🅴

FosterAllen

2:49

36

Don't Forget To Remember

FosterAllen

3:25

37

A Picture Of You

FosterAllen

2:19

38

Ruby Don't Take Your Love To Town

FosterAllen

2:56

39

If The World Stopped Loving

FosterAllen

2:23

40

Save The Last Dance For Me

FosterAllen

2:43

Другие альбомы исполнителя

Постер альбома Tropez

Tropez

Foster
2024
Постер альбома Moonshot

Moonshot

Foster
2024
Постер альбома Sundrum

Sundrum

Foster
2024
Постер альбома Новое

Новое

Foster
2024
Постер альбома Остался на Ваське

Остался на Ваське

Foster
2023
Постер альбома Пустоты в голове

Пустоты в голове

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Reflections

Reflections

Постер альбома Songs We Love to Sing

Songs We Love to Sing

Постер альбома At the Movies

At the Movies

Постер альбома Unchained Melodies

Unchained Melodies

Постер альбома Magic Moments

Magic Moments

Постер альбома Love, Love, Love

Love, Love, Love