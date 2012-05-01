Celebration: Father's Day

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Symphony No. 3 "Eroica" In E Flat Major, Op. 55: I. Allegro con brio
2
True Blue Hart
Angèle DubeauLa Pieta
3
Suite No.1 in G Major, BWV 1007: I. Prélude
Helen Callus
4
Emperor Waltz
Quatuor AlcanLouise Bessette
5
Londonderry Air
Louise-Andree BarilThérèse Motard
6
Prelude and Fugue in A Minor for Organ, BWV 543: I. Prélude
Alain Lefevre
7
Toccata in D Minor, BWV 565
Bernard Lagacé
8
Symphony No.5 in C Minor, Op.67: I. Allegro con brio
9
Ferdinand the Bull
Angèle DubeauBlair Williams
10
Ferdinand Le Taureau
Angèle DubeauPierre Lebeau
Floki's Last Journey
Time Goes by
The Impact
Made with Love
Human
Live In Lulea
Показать ещё