Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Celebration: Father's Day

Celebration: Father's Day

Various Artists

Analekta  • Музыка мира  • 2012

1

Symphony No. 3 "Eroica" In E Flat Major, Op. 55: I. Allegro con brio

Various Artists

15:55

2

True Blue Hart

Angèle DubeauLa Pieta

3:01

3

Suite No.1 in G Major, BWV 1007: I. Prélude

Helen Callus

2:08

4

Emperor Waltz

Quatuor AlcanLouise Bessette

12:19

5

Londonderry Air

Louise-Andree BarilThérèse Motard

2:55

6

Prelude and Fugue in A Minor for Organ, BWV 543: I. Prélude

Alain Lefevre

4:19

7

Toccata in D Minor, BWV 565

Bernard Lagacé

9:21

8

Symphony No.5 in C Minor, Op.67: I. Allegro con brio

Various Artists

6:51

9

Ferdinand the Bull

Angèle DubeauBlair Williams

14:29

10

Ferdinand Le Taureau

Angèle DubeauPierre Lebeau

11:24

1

Symphony No. 3 "Eroica" In E Flat Major, Op. 55: I. Allegro con brio

Various Artists

15:55

2

True Blue Hart

Angèle DubeauLa Pieta

3:01

3

Suite No.1 in G Major, BWV 1007: I. Prélude

Helen Callus

2:08

4

Emperor Waltz

Quatuor AlcanLouise Bessette

12:19

5

Londonderry Air

Louise-Andree BarilThérèse Motard

2:55

6

Prelude and Fugue in A Minor for Organ, BWV 543: I. Prélude

Alain Lefevre

4:19

7

Toccata in D Minor, BWV 565

Bernard Lagacé

9:21

8

Symphony No.5 in C Minor, Op.67: I. Allegro con brio

Various Artists

6:51

9

Ferdinand the Bull

Angèle DubeauBlair Williams

14:29

10

Ferdinand Le Taureau

Angèle DubeauPierre Lebeau

11:24

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Floki's Last Journey

Floki's Last Journey

Постер альбома Time Goes by

Time Goes by

Постер альбома The Impact

The Impact

Постер альбома Made with Love

Made with Love

Постер альбома Human

Human

Постер альбома Live In Lulea

Live In Lulea