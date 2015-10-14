The Soft Jazz Lounge

Слушатели
Soft Jazz Lounge
1
Liquid
2
Drifting
3
For Keeps
4
Monkey Jazz
5
Startin' out Again
6
Wave
7
Lazy
8
How High the Moon
9
The Jester
10
Bossa Scousa
11
Freddie Freeloader
12
Chill Baby
13
Knuckle Shuffle
14
Cha Cha Charlie
15
Think It Over
16
No It Ain't
17
Take a Letter
18
Lamentation
19
Blue Bossa
20
Black Orpheus
21
I Tried to Tell You
22
Mercy Mercy Mercy
23
Kimo Samba
24
Footprints
25
Maiden Voyage
26
The Sex Pest
27
Harry Hates Ham
28
Round Midnight
29
Straight No Chaser
30
Day Spring
31
Do It Anyway
32
Bach-Ing Mad
33
Cheeky
34
Absolutely
35
Can't Wait
36
Samba Roubada
37
That's What You Get
38
Adios
39
Canteloupe Island
40
Oleo
41
Lullaby of Birdland
42
Steps Behind
