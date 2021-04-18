Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Grimmer Than Grimm

Grimmer Than Grimm

Paul Roland, Mick Crossley

Dark Companion  • Хаус  • 2021

1

Nevermore

Mick CrossleyPaul Roland

2:16

2

If the Sun Refuse to Shine

Paul RolandMick Crossley

4:13

3

A Long Time Ago

Paul RolandMick Crossley

5:24

4

Rapunzel

Paul RolandMick Crossley

5:50

5

What Will Become of Me-

Paul RolandMick Crossley

3:52

6

Lowly Weeps the King

Paul RolandMick Crossley

3:58

7

Maleen

Paul RolandMick Crossley

3:57

8

The Devil's Bride

Paul RolandMick Crossley

4:25

9

The Way of the World

Paul RolandMick Crossley

3:55

10

Once Upon a Time

Paul RolandMick Crossley

5:30

11

Nevermore (Reprise)

Paul RolandMick Crossley

2:21

