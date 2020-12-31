Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Seattle

Seattle

YANAKA

Holos Music  • New Age  • 2020

1

Aurora

YANAKA

4:33

2

A Crimson Skir

YANAKA

3:06

3

This Town

YANAKA

6:52

4

Poem of the Sun

YANAKA

6:59

5

ONARA ~Theme of Dae Jang Geum~

YANAKA

5:10

6

YUKON

YANAKA

2:42

7

Seattle

YANAKA

6:10

8

The Course of Love

YANAKA

1:59

9

My Hometown Is Still Pure

YANAKA

5:28

10

Blue in green

YANAKA

1:15

11

Princess of Saho

YANAKA

2:27

12

The Curtain of Night

YANAKA

5:01

13

The Song from My Soul

YANAKA

4:40

