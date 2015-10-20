Home Audiophile: Big Band Moments, Vol. 3

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
I'm Glad There Is You
Steve Lawrence
2
Sunrise Serenade (Instrumental)
Glenn Miller
3
You Stepped out of a Dream
Sarah Vaughan
4
Sometimes
Frankie Laine
5
Let's Disappear
Tommy DorseyDick Haymes
6
Love for Sale
Tommy Dorsey
7
I'm Old Fashioned
8
There's a Small Hotel
Johnny Desmond
9
I'm Stepping out with a Memory Tonight
Jimmy Dorsey
10
That Old Devil Moon
11
Moonlight Cocktail
Rhino Hi-Five: Keith Jarrett
Music To Make The Impossible Possible
Elixir
Visible World
Extra Soul Perception
Welcome To The St. James' Club
