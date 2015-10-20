Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Home Audiophile: Big Band Moments, Vol. 3

Home Audiophile: Big Band Moments, Vol. 3

Various Artists

Platinum Music Libraries, Inc.  • Джаз  • 2015

1

I'm Glad There Is You

Steve Lawrence

2:42

2

Sunrise Serenade (Instrumental)

Glenn Miller

3:41

3

You Stepped out of a Dream

Sarah Vaughan

2:16

4

Sometimes

Frankie Laine

2:53

5

Let's Disappear

Tommy DorseyDick Haymes

1:46

6

Love for Sale

Tommy Dorsey

2:23

7

I'm Old Fashioned

Steve Lawrence

2:17

8

There's a Small Hotel

Johnny Desmond

2:18

9

I'm Stepping out with a Memory Tonight

Jimmy Dorsey

2:50

10

That Old Devil Moon

Johnny Desmond

2:02

11

Moonlight Cocktail

Glenn Miller

1:44

