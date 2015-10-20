Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Classic Christmas Collection: Sounds of Silver and Gold, Vol. 5

Classic Christmas Collection: Sounds of Silver and Gold, Vol. 5

Various Artists

Portico Music  • Фолк  • 2015

1

The Christmas Song

Bing Crosby

3:22

2

Christmas in Dixie

Young CountryFaron Young

3:27

3

O Holy Night

The Drifters

3:17

4

Please Come Home for Christmas

Johnny Adams

4:59

5

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

Jennifer Lind

2:46

6

Little Drummer Boy

Indigo

4:22

7

Santa's Got the Blues

Young CountryFaron Young

3:24

8

Merry Christmas Baby

Clairdee

3:22

9

Still, Still, Still

Amerimambo

5:08

10

I Saw Three Ships / Bring a Torch Jeanette, Isabella

Nancy LamottChristopher Marlowe

2:56

11

O Little Town of Bethlehem

Johnny Adams

4:23

12

Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy

Michael Allen Harrison

6:04

13

Holly and the Ivy

Michael Allen Harrison

6:01

14

Pastorale

Ivar LundeNanette Lunde

4:18

15

The First Noël

Camilli String Quartet

2:43

1

The Christmas Song

Bing Crosby

3:22

2

Christmas in Dixie

Young CountryFaron Young

3:27

3

O Holy Night

The Drifters

3:17

4

Please Come Home for Christmas

Johnny Adams

4:59

5

Santa Claus Is Coming to Town

Jennifer Lind

2:46

6

Little Drummer Boy

Indigo

4:22

7

Santa's Got the Blues

Young CountryFaron Young

3:24

8

Merry Christmas Baby

Clairdee

3:22

9

Still, Still, Still

Amerimambo

5:08

10

I Saw Three Ships / Bring a Torch Jeanette, Isabella

Nancy LamottChristopher Marlowe

2:56

11

O Little Town of Bethlehem

Johnny Adams

4:23

12

Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy

Michael Allen Harrison

6:04

13

Holly and the Ivy

Michael Allen Harrison

6:01

14

Pastorale

Ivar LundeNanette Lunde

4:18

15

The First Noël

Camilli String Quartet

2:43

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Perhaps

Perhaps

Постер альбома Blues News

Blues News

Постер альбома Sun Never Sets (feat. Tom Chapin, Peter Yarrow, Joel Rafael & Guy Davis)

Sun Never Sets (feat. Tom Chapin, Peter Yarrow, Joel Rafael & Guy Davis)

Постер альбома Tangos y Mas Tangos

Tangos y Mas Tangos

Постер альбома Dreams About Life

Dreams About Life

Постер альбома Christmas Cocktails: Cheers Santa, Vol. 3

Christmas Cocktails: Cheers Santa, Vol. 3