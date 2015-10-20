Your device does not support JavaScript!

Альбом
Постер альбома Holiday Music Jubilee: Holly Jolly Party Mix, Vol. 3

Holiday Music Jubilee: Holly Jolly Party Mix, Vol. 3

Various Artists

Portico Music  • Фолк  • 2015

1

Please Come Home for Christmas

The Drifters

2:49

2

White Christmas

Rosemary Clooney

2:48

3

White Christmas (Live)

Collin Raye

3:34

4

That Christmas Feeling

Bing Crosby

2:48

5

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

The Cranberry Singers

3:36

6

O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fideles)

Anna Maria Mendieta

4:40

7

Jingle Bell Rock

Indigo

3:06

8

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Stevan Pasero

3:20

9

Angels Lullabye

Christine Brown

3:04

10

This Star, Bright and Kind

Ivar LundeNanette Lunde

3:03

11

Angels We Have Heard on High

Bruce Kurnow

3:21

12

Deck the Halls

Indigo

3:06

