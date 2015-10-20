Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Home Audiophile: Big Band Moments, Vol. 6

Home Audiophile: Big Band Moments, Vol. 6

Various Artists

Platinum Music Libraries, Inc.  • Джаз  • 2015

1

You Go to My Head

Bing Crosby

3:50

2

There I Go

Jimmie Lunceford

3:51

3

Prelude to a Kiss

Mel Tormé

3:09

4

Honey

Kay Starr

3:03

5

With Plenty of Money and You

Tony Bennett

1:34

6

Ain't Cha Comin' Out

Glenn Miller

2:28

7

Waltz in C Sharp Minor

Harry James

2:15

8

Maybe It's Because

Bing Crosby

2:23

9

I Wish I Was Back in My Baby's Arms

Lena Horne

2:25

10

I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)

Count Basie

3:16

11

It Could Happen to You

Benny Goodman

3:29

1

You Go to My Head

Bing Crosby

3:50

2

There I Go

Jimmie Lunceford

3:51

3

Prelude to a Kiss

Mel Tormé

3:09

4

Honey

Kay Starr

3:03

5

With Plenty of Money and You

Tony Bennett

1:34

6

Ain't Cha Comin' Out

Glenn Miller

2:28

7

Waltz in C Sharp Minor

Harry James

2:15

8

Maybe It's Because

Bing Crosby

2:23

9

I Wish I Was Back in My Baby's Arms

Lena Horne

2:25

10

I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)

Count Basie

3:16

11

It Could Happen to You

Benny Goodman

3:29

Похожие альбомы

Постер альбома Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez; Fantasia para un gentilhombre etc

Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez; Fantasia para un gentilhombre etc

Постер альбома Toru Takemitsu: November Steps; Viola Concerto; Corona

Toru Takemitsu: November Steps; Viola Concerto; Corona

Постер альбома FM Broadcast World Music Festival Montego Bay Jamaica 26th November 1982 Part One

FM Broadcast World Music Festival Montego Bay Jamaica 26th November 1982 Part One

Постер альбома FM Radio Broadcast The Cinemateque New York City NY 6th February 1966.

FM Radio Broadcast The Cinemateque New York City NY 6th February 1966.

Постер альбома Not Gonna Leave You

Not Gonna Leave You

Постер альбома Se Ei Mee Niin

Se Ei Mee Niin