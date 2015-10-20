Vintner's Blend: The Big Band Collective, Vol. 6

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
Estrellita
Stan Kenton
2
I Had a Premonition
Jimmie Lunceford
3
Give Me Your Kisses (I'll Give You My Heart)
Frankie Laine
4
One Morning in May
Mel Tormé
5
Sentimental Journey
Les Brown
6
April in Paris
Glenn Miller
7
All or Nothing at All
Steve Lawrence
8
Getting to Know You
9
I'm Beginning to See the Light (Live)
Tommy Dorsey
10
I Dreamt I Slept in Marble Hall
Bing Crosby
11
Goodbye
Benny Goodman