Альбом
Постер альбома Holiday Cocktail Mix: Christmas Cheer, Vol. 4

Holiday Cocktail Mix: Christmas Cheer, Vol. 4

Various Artists

Portico Music  • Фолк  • 2015

1

Silver Bells

Bing Crosby

2:51

2

Silent Night

Rosemary Clooney

2:51

3

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

Crescent City Carolers

2:58

4

Angels We Have Heard on High

Anna Maria Mendieta

3:11

5

Please Come Home for Christmas

The Drifters

2:49

6

The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a: II. Spanish Dance

Stevan Pasero

2:28

7

Got the News (Santa's Dead and Gone)

Robert Lee Chaffee

5:52

8

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

Rick Lahmann

2:31

9

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

Ivar LundeNanette Lunde

2:29

10

Little Town of Bethlehem

Jim Bajor

2:27

11

Sleigh Ride

Crescent City Carolers

2:58

12

O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fideles)

The New Latin Faction

4:47

13

White Christmas

Jimmy Wakely

3:16

