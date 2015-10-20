Vintner's Blend: The Big Band Collective, Vol. 9

Слушатели
Various Artists
1
With Plenty of Money and You
Tony Bennett
2
Maybe It's Because
Bing Crosby
3
I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)
Count Basie
4
You Taught Me How to Love You, Now Teach Me to Forget
Frankie Laine
5
Second Time Around
Steve Lawrence
6
Lena Horne
7
All the Things You Are
Benny Goodman
8
A Thousand Violins
9
Portrait of My Love
10
The Real True Meaning of Love
11
Let's Disappear
Tommy DorseyDick Haymes