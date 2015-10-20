Holiday Cocktail Mix: Christmas Cheer, Vol. 5

Слушатели
На основе совпадения вкусов
Ого! Похоже, вы единственный, кто слушает этот трек
Various Artists
1
Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer
Gene Autry
2
Please Come Home for Christmas
Young CountryFaron YoungBrook Benton
3
Silent Night
B.J. Thomas
4
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
The Drifters
5
Silver Bells
Johnny Adams
6
Carol of the Bells
Anna Maria Mendieta
7
Deck the Halls
Brad WhitePierre Grill
8
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
The New Latin Faction
9
Lo, How a Rose (Es Ist Ein Ros Entsprungen)
Tami Briggs
10
The First Noel
Crescent City Carolers
11
Lonesome Christmas
12
Little Drummer Boy
Brad Prevedoros
13
What Child Is This?
Dennis Marcellino