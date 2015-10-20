Your device does not support JavaScript!

Слушатели

На основе совпадения вкусов

Ого! Похоже, вы единственный,
кто слушает этот трек

Альбом
Постер альбома Holiday Cocktail Mix: Christmas Cheer, Vol. 5

Holiday Cocktail Mix: Christmas Cheer, Vol. 5

Various Artists

Portico Music  • Фолк  • 2015

1

Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer

Gene Autry

2:52

2

Please Come Home for Christmas

Young CountryFaron YoungBrook Benton

2:49

3

Silent Night

B.J. Thomas

3:50

4

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

The Drifters

2:58

5

Silver Bells

Johnny Adams

3:18

6

Carol of the Bells

Anna Maria Mendieta

4:51

7

Deck the Halls

Brad WhitePierre Grill

2:23

8

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

The New Latin Faction

3:28

9

Lo, How a Rose (Es Ist Ein Ros Entsprungen)

Tami Briggs

3:29

10

The First Noel

Crescent City Carolers

3:03

11

Lonesome Christmas

Johnny Adams

3:02

12

Little Drummer Boy

Brad Prevedoros

2:26

13

What Child Is This?

Dennis Marcellino

2:25

1

Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer

Gene Autry

2:52

2

Please Come Home for Christmas

Young CountryFaron YoungBrook Benton

2:49

3

Silent Night

B.J. Thomas

3:50

4

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus

The Drifters

2:58

5

Silver Bells

Johnny Adams

3:18

6

Carol of the Bells

Anna Maria Mendieta

4:51

7

Deck the Halls

Brad WhitePierre Grill

2:23

8

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

The New Latin Faction

3:28

9

Lo, How a Rose (Es Ist Ein Ros Entsprungen)

Tami Briggs

3:29

10

The First Noel

Crescent City Carolers

3:03

11

Lonesome Christmas

Johnny Adams

3:02

12

Little Drummer Boy

Brad Prevedoros

2:26

13

What Child Is This?

Dennis Marcellino

2:25